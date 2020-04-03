Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Report Focusing on Current Trends and Leading Fortune Companies by 2025
The global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and provides the market size of the Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) market using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. To investigate the key players and their market contribution, primary and secondary research has been comprehensively performed. In addition, all the figures, subdivisions, and shares have been collected with the help of trustworthy sources.
In the Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. The report identifies each Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) market player on the basis of market share, production portfolio, and growth rate. In addition, the research study analyzes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of the players.
Global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) market report on the basis of market players
The major players profiled in this report include:
Allied Express
AK Express
Aramex
FedEx
United Parcel Service
Interlink Express Parcels
One World Express
DTDC
TNT Express
DX Group
Deutsche Post DHL
ONS Express & Logistics
Dynamic Parcel Distribution (GeoPost)
Antron Express
City Link
Naparex
A1Express
Bring Couriers
Hermes Europe
Parcelforce Worldwide
General Logistics Systems
The end users/applications and product categories analysis:
On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-
Air
Ship
Road
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) for each application, including-
Business-to-business (B2B)
Business-to-consumer (B2C)
Consumer-to-consumer (C2C)
The report provides market share, consumption pattern, and influencing factors of each region. Prominent countries driving the regional growth are also covered in the report.
Highlights of the report:
- Scrutinized data of the drivers and restraints affecting the growth of the Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) market.
- Detailed analysis of distribution channels, and consumption patterns, of the global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) market.
- Comprehensive evaluation of the Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) market player, which includes strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.
- In-depth information regarding the recent R&D projects across various regions and end-use industries.
- Up-to-date insights about the trends influencing the Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) market growth, including ecological preservation, and regulatory norms.
The Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) market report answers the following questions:
- Why are the players focusing on the production of segment?
- Which regions are serving lucrative opportunities to the Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) market players?
- What manufacturing techniques are being utilized for the production of Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) ?
- Which segment currently holds the majority of share of the global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) market?
- Which trends have the maximum impact on the growth of the global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) market?
