XploreMR presents an inclusive report on the combined heat and power system for data center market in a new publication titled “U.S. Combined Heat and Power (CHP) System Market for Data Center 2016-2024.” The principal objective of the report is to present insights on the many advancements that have already been made in the combined heat and power system for data center market. This report highlights market dynamics that are predicted to influence the current market and the future status of combined heat and power system for the data center market between 2016 and 2024. The report commences with the market overview which explains the market and provides market definitions about the U.S. combined heat and power system for data center market. The section that follows discusses market dynamics including market drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends and key regulations. Through extensive research, XploreMR analysts provide useful insights to market players to plan their differentiating strategies capable of evolving with the changing market landscape.

The report also indicates the segment wise definition of the market along with its overall scenario during the assessment period. The publication focuses on identifying opportunities in the U.S. combined heat and power system for data center market and present updates and insights pertaining to the various segments of the U.S combined heat and power system for data center market. A top-down approach has been used to assess market numbers for each product category, while bottom-up approach has been used to counter validate the market estimations. Apart from this, the product wise weighted average selling price has been considered to deduce market values.

The analysts have also studied the historical trends, statistical analysis, and government support analysis pertaining to the U.S combined heat and power system for data center market. The major countries GDP has also been taken into consideration while forecasting the U.S combined heat and power system for data center market. Few other factors covered during the detailed study of this report are the market performance in terms of sales revenue, followed by XploreMR’s analysis of key trends, drivers, and restraints. The report also includes market opportunities, pricing forecast, supply routes, and the list of raw material manufacturers and logistic providers catering to the U.S combined heat and power system for data center market.

The structure of the report

This report begins with a Y-o-Y growth analysis and anticipated growth projections of the U.S combined heat and power system for data center market. It further covers market overview which includes definition and applications of the market. We have also examined the market taxonomy in this report where we have segmented the U.S. combined heat and power system for data center market based on facility size, installation type, end use, and application.

The last section of the report covers the competitive landscape that provides a dashboard view of companies that manufacture and provide services in the U.S. combined heat and power system for data center market. The report contains company profiles of some of the key players and a strategic overview of mergers and acquisitions along with their expansion plans across different regions.

Key Segments By Facility Size Less Than 100 sq. ft. 100–999 sq. ft. 1,000–1,999 sq. ft. 2,000–20,000 sq. ft. > 20,000 sq. ft. By End Use Institutional Commercial Healthcare By Application Telecoms ISP Colos Server Farms Corporate Data Center University/Laboratories Others By Installation Type Retrofit Systems Newly Installed Systems

Research methodology

XploreMR has adopted a systematic research approach while forecasting the U.S combined heat and power system for data center market. We begin with in-depth secondary research to ascertain the overall market size, top industry players, top products and industry associations. Data is validated by the triangulation method, wherein secondary and primary research and our analysis contribute to the final data. We have also taken inputs from various U.S. manufacturers through comprehensive primary research. We identified key opinion leaders, conducted in-depth interviews with key industry players and delivered valuable industry insights and information. Yearly change in inflation rate has not been considered while forecasting market numbers. Instead, product-wise weighted Average Selling Price (ASP) has been considered to deduce market values. Confounding factors influencing pricing have not been considered in the pricing forecast while covering the U.S. combined heat and power system for data center market. Various assumptions have been made after detailed secondary research using data and information certified by the U.S. department of energy. Market revenue has been estimated after researching the official websites of governments of various states such as Texas, California, and New York.

