Description:

Cellulite is a condition in which a person’s skin of their thighs, buttocks, and hips appears dimpled. Common names for cellulite include cottage cheese skin, orange-peel skin, hail damage, and the mattress phenomenon. This condition is commonly observed in women than in men due to the fat deposition in a normal women represents between 18% and 20% of body weight, whereas in men it represents only 10% to 15%. According to 2015, article published by American Journal of Clinical Dermatology, around 80 and 90 percent of women are affected by cellulite at some point in their lives. Appearance of lumpiness beneath the skin due to fat deposits distorts and pushes the connective tissues, thus leads to the characteristic of cotton cheese appearance of the skin. Causes of cellulite are unidentified, however it seems to result from an interface between the fat layer and connective tissue in the dermatological layer, which is below the surface of the skin. Hormones such as noradrenaline, insulin, estrogen, prolactin, thyroid hormones play a significant role in cellulite development. Moreover, other factors such as genetics, age, diet, and lifestyle also affect cellulite development. Cellulite treatment market is significantly gaining traction due to increasing prevalence of obesity.

Some Important TOC:

Market Overview

Global Market Landscape by Player

Players Profiles

Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Market Analysis by Application

Global Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2020)

Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2020)

Manufacturing Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Market Dynamics

Global Market Forecast (2020-2026)

Research Findings and Conclusion

Appendix

What’s In The Offering:

The research study evaluates the overall size of the market, by making use of a bottom-up approach, wherein data for different industry verticals, and end-user industries and its applications across various product types have been recorded and predicted during the forecast period. These segments and sub-segments have been documented from the industry specialists and professionals, as well as company representatives, and are outwardly validated by analyzing previous years’ data of these segments and sub-segments for getting an accurate and complete market size.

Research Methodology:

– Primary Research (Trade Surveys and Experts Interviews)

– Desk Research

– Proprietor Data Analytics Model

Preliminary Data Mining

Data Standardization

Coherent Statistical model

Data Processing

Data Validation

