Breathalyzer market report: A rundown

The Breathalyzer market’s business intelligence report extensively offers a summary of vital factors including the product classification, critical explanation, and other industry-connected data.

The report also encloses the crucial aspects connected with the recent events such as new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, and alliances. The report, in addition, provides a strong blueprint for gathering myriads of information that likely purchasers can use for assuring greater profits at reduced capitals. The data depiction on Breathalyzer market segmentation by type, application, and geography offers a critical viewpoint of, what manufacturers are seeing for the stipulated timeframe, 2019 – 2026.

This article will help the Breathalyzer manufacturers recognize the volume accrual overlook with influencing trends.

An in-depth list of key vendors in Breathalyzer market include:

Competitive Landscape

In 2017, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. acquired Patheon N.V. with an aim to leverage Patheon’s excellent CDMO capabilities for the company’s clinical trials services as well as bioproduction technologies. Thermo Fisher acquired about 95.3% of Patheon’s market share.

In 2017, Abbott completed the acquisition of Alere to maximize its diagnostics outreach and leverage Alere’s technologies to offer better treatment by meeting their rising demand for speedy, reliable, and actionable medical data.

Intoximeters, INC. developed a breathalyzer, Alco Sensor IV, which provides an accurate and economical method of determining the concentration of alcohol. The device is easily accessible and is developed using integrated fuel cell technology. The device is extensively used by law enforcement bodies as a preliminary breathalyzer.

Other key players operating in the global breathalyzer market comprise of AK Global Technology, Prentke Romich Company INC, Dragerwerk AG, Intoximeters, INC, Quest Products INC, Tobii Dynavox, Saltillo Corporation, Lifeloc Technologies INC, Toby Churchill Limited, and Lingraphica, among others.

Fact.MR research report offers incisive insights into the competitive landscape of the global breathalyzer market. Summary of the report is available upon request.

Additional Insight

Active Breathalyzers Gain More Popularity Over Passive Breathalyzers

There has been a rise in the demand for active breathalyzers as compared to the passive ones, on account of their efficiency in law enforcement applications. In addition to this, active breathalyzers offer ease of operability, which further fuels their adoption rate and makes them top-selling breathalyzer devices in the global market.

Breathalyzer Market – Research Methodology

The research report on breathalyzer market is the result of a reliable and exhaustive research methodology employed to compile the report and assess the key drivers, restraints, and trends of the global breathalyzer market. Both secondary and primary research methodologies have been leveraged to obtain valuable insights into the breathalyzer market.

Interviews with the leading heads of the industry were scheduled to form the very basis of the primary research of the breathalyzer market, while trade journals, press releases, paid sources and similar other publications related to the breathalyzer market. At least, both the research methodologies are combined to filter out any misleading information and compile the report with only precise of the information on the global breathalyzer market.

Request report methodology

The market study highlights the covered segments based on BPS, market share, profit, and other crucial factors. Our business report explains the effect of various segments to the growth of the global Breathalyzer market. It also accords insights on key trends regarding the segments enveloped in the report. This aids market participants to address worthwhile areas of the global Breathalyzer market. The market research also offers individual examination on the segments based on absolute dollar opportunity.

The research attempts to clear many queries including the below-mentioned ones:

Who is your potential purchaser of your product or service globally? What hindrances will the players running the Breathalyzer market run across? What demands are the prominent vendors looking to fulfill by the stipulated timeframe 2025? What qualities do the customers seek while making a purchase of Breathalyzer ? Who are your main business contenders? How will the competitive arena look like between the foreseeable period 2018 to 2025? What are the trends influencing the performance of the Breathalyzer market? What will be the price of the offerings and services across various regions?

