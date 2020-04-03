In this new business intelligence Breast Coil market report, PMR serves a platter of market forecast, structure, potential, and socioeconomic impacts associated with the global Breast Coil market. With Porter’s Five Forces and DROT analyses, the research study incorporates a comprehensive evaluation of the positive and negative factors, as well as the opportunities regarding the Breast Coil market.

The Breast Coil market report has been fragmented into important regions that showcase worthwhile growth to the vendors – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 3 (Country 1, Country 2). Each geographic segment has been assessed based on supply-demand status, distribution, and pricing. Further, the study provides information about the local distributors with which the Breast Coil market players could create collaborations in a bid to sustain production footprint.

key players are the some of the major trends in breast coil market.

The global breast coil market is segmented on basis of product type, end user and region:

Segmentation by Product Type Less Than 8 Channel 8 Channel 16 Channel Others

Segmentation by End User Hospitals Diagnosis Cancers Ambulatory Surgical Centers Cancer Diagnostic Centers



Increasing prevalence of breast cancers and breast related disorders, technology advancement in imaging products and increasing use of breast imaging guided by MRI are the major factors which frequently boost the demand for breast coil market. According to breast cancer organization, about 40,920 women in the U.S. are expected to die in 2018. Death rates have been decreasing in 2018 compared to 1989. These decrease in death rate is due to the result of treatment advances, earlier detection through screening and increased awareness.

Regionally, the global breast coil market is segmented into six key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding China, China, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to lead the global market due to established healthcare infrastructures, adoption of new technologies and increasing prevalence rate of cancer. According to the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) breast cancer is second most common cause of death in women in the U.S. and currently there are 3 million women suffering from breast cancer there. Europe also shows second highest growth in the breast coil market due increasing demand of technologically advanced products for breast imaging, government initiatives to reduce cancer burden. According to WHO, breast cancer is the most common in Belgium, Denmark, Netherlands and the UK with the highest rate of incidence and prevalence in this region. However, the breast coil market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth rate during the forecast due to increasing healthcare expenditure and manufacturers focus on emerging economies. Government initiatives for regular screening for breast cancer will boost the breast coil market in Middle East & Africa.

Some of the players operating in the global breast coil market are Siemens Healthineers, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, Hitachi, Ltd., Toshiba Corporation and others. Companies are launching new breast coil to early detection of cancer and to increase breast imaging producers through MRI. Breast coil market key players are focusing on increasing their presence in emerging economies through acquisition, mergers, and partnership with distribution partners and companies.

