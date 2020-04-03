Global Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market- Overview

Automation is one of the emerging trends in the life science applications. Automation is generally preferred in the research labs to reduce human intervention in repetitive and tedious tasks. Liquid handlers are being used on a large scale in the science labs. The automated liquid handling system is largely used during the manufacturing of pharmaceutical products. Hence, automated liquid handling system manufacturers are focusing on producing easy-to-use and convenient product.

Moreover, technological advancements in the automated liquid system are also helping to decrease the burden on researchers by reducing processing time. Companies are also focusing on developing innovative products that are highly suitable for microfluidic studies, handling a smaller volume of liquids and single cell analysis. In the recent years, automated liquid handling methods such as sensor integrated robotic systems are witnessing a tremendous demand. The customized liquid handling systems are also gaining popularity. These systems are being customized using different add-on modules such as PCR machines, centrifuges, shaking modules, and colony pickers.

Global Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market- Research Methodology

Our research methodology includes both primary and secondary research to collect the relevant market data. The information and data provided on the global automated liquid handling system market is collected through extensive interviews, understanding historical trends, most preferred product in the market and annual and financial reports. All the information obtained through primary and secondary sources was crosschecked with the valid data sources.

The report also offers market dynamics including latest trends, driving factors, opportunities, and restraints in the global automated liquid handling system market. The report includes market segments key regions including estimated market size, year-on-year growth, CAGR, revenue, and sales over the forecast period. The report also includes SWOT analysis, market attractiveness analysis, and Porter’s Five Force analysis, providing a clear picture of the overall market.

Leading market players are also profiled in detail in the report. Along with this, the information about these players is also offered with includes a financial overview, key developments, product portfolio, company overview, and long-term and short-term strategies of the players. This helps companies in implementing their strategies to stay ahead in the competition.

Based on the product type, the market segmentation includes automated liquid handling workstation, pipettes & consumables, microplate reagent dispensers, and other products. Based on the end users, the market segment includes hospitals and diagnostic centers, biotechnological & pharmaceutical companies, research and academic institutes, and other end users.

By modality, the market is segmented into disposable tips and fixed tips. The global automated liquid handling systems market is segmented on the basis of region which includes Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Europe, Latin America, Japan, North America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

