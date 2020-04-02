The Wound Care Biologics Market Report released and promoted by CMI draw out historical, existing, and forecast valuation of the Wound Care Biologics industry till 2026. The report highlights the market essentials, opportunities, regional market, Emerging Growth Factors, market challenges, forecast and competitors joined with their market share. The fundamental purpose of Wound Care Biologics Market report is to provide an appropriate and strategic analysis of the Wound Care Biologics industry.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing incidences of chronic ulcers, owing to rising prevalence of diabetes, increasing surgical procedures, and rise in trauma cases are major driving factors for growth of wound care biologics market. According to the survey by World Health Organization, 2014, injuries resulting from traffic collisions, drowning, poisoning, falls or burns account for 9% of the global mortality. Also, according to a study by BMJ Journal Injury Prevention, 2013, an estimated 973 million people sustained injuries that warranted some type of healthcare and 4.8 million people died from injuries. The Journal also stated that major injury causes included road injury (29.1%), self-harm (17.6%), falls (11.6%), and interpersonal violence (8.5%). Manufacturers are also focused on extensive research and development to develop new products and expand their product portfolio. For instance, in 2016, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation received FDA approval for Integra Dermal Regeneration Template (IDRT) for the treatment of diabetic foot ulcers that is marketed under the name of Integra Omnigraft Dermal Regeneration Matrix. Moreover, public awareness for biologics has positively contributed to the market growth, as people are opting for enhanced medical care for preventing wounds to minimize the morbidity associated with the formation of chronic wounds. However, higher cost of the biologics and stringent regulatory approvals for launch of innovative tissue engineered products are hindering growth of the wound care biologics market.

Top merchant analysis is one of the key component and is exceptionally helpful for each player to comprehend focused scene in the market. Major key companies present in Wound Care Biologics market report are: Smith & Nephew Plc., Organogenesis, Inc., Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation, Skye Biologics, Alphatec Holdings, Inc., Solsys Medical LLC, Amino Technology LLC, and Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.

