Persistence Market Research is its latest report projects that the global wood preservative chemicals and coatings active ingredient market will witness a miniscule CAGR of 2.9% in terms of production volume during the forecast period (2017-2025). Active ingredients facilitate long wood life by keeping it safe from the attacks of fungus, insects or bacteria. However, active ingredients are usually used in small quantities, as they have adverse effects on both human health and the environment. Moreover, stringent environmental regulations in regions such as North America and Europe are restricting widespread use of wood preservative chemicals and coatings. Correspondingly, these regulations also mandate certain precautionary measures while manufacturing such active ingredients. The aforementioned factors have significantly impacted the global active ingredients supply for wood preservation.

PMR’s report titled “Wood Preservative Chemicals and Coatings Active Ingredient Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2025” further reveals that increasing concerns over health risks associated with wood preservatives have been majorly limiting the overall growth of the market. Of late, an alarming rise in incidences of carcinomas, adenomas, malignant phenochromocytomas and hemangiomas has been observed, which is primarily attributed to the increased exposure to pentachlorophenols present in wood preservatives. Many of such preservatives can often be the cause of lethal health hazards.

Therefore, manufacturers are shifting towards products which are sustainable and are safer for use in the human vicinity. Development of eco-friendly active ingredients for wood preservative chemicals such as azoles, IPBC, and permethrin is expected to shape the dynamics of the market in the forthcoming years.

Key Excerpts from the Report include:

Towards the end of the assessment period, organic active ingredients are expected to account for around 85.8% value share of the market. Whereas, demand for inorganic active ingredients will continue to drop further during the same.

In 2016, 50% of the active ingredient sold were of UC 3 – outdoor use class, which is expected to continue record relatively higher sales throughout the forecast period.

Amongst regions, the market in Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is expected to remain dominant over 2025. The region is expected to account for approximately 38.7% revenue share of the market by 2017-end. In addition, China is expected to emerge as a key production as well as consumption base for wood preservative chemicals and coatings active ingredient in the near future. Meanwhile, in North America and Europe, countries such as the U.S. and Germany is expected present lucrative business opportunities for manufacturers.