companies profiled in the report include Novartis AG, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Dutch Ophthalmic Research Center B.V., Fluoron GmbH, and AL.CHI.MI.A Srl and others.

Global vitreous tamponades market is segmented as follows:

Global Vitreous Tamponades Market Revenue, by Product Type

Gaseous Tamponades

Liquid Tamponades Silicone Oil Perfluorocarbon Liquids



Global Vitreous Tamponades Market Revenue, by End-user

Hospitals

Ophthalmology Clinics

Global Vitreous Tamponades Market Revenue, by Geography

North America US Canada

Europe UK Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

The Vitreous Tamponades market report considers the following years to predict the market growth:

Historic Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

