competition landscape that provides a dashboard view with respect to the categories of various providers in the value chain, and their intensity and presence in the ultrasonic pulse velocity tester market. The competition landscape is primarily designed to offer detailed and objective comparative assessment of the key players specific to a particular market segment in the ultrasonic pulse velocity tester supply chain and the potential players in the global ultrasonic pulse velocity tester market. Clients can gain segment-specific product vendor insights to identify the key competitors on the basis of an in-depth assessment of their success and growth capabilities in the marketplace. Detailed company profiles are included in the scope of the market report to evaluate their key offerings, recent developments, and their short-term and long-term strategies the ultrasonic pulse velocity tester market. Some key players profiled in the global ultrasonic pulse velocity tester market report are PCTE – Papworths Construction Testing Equipment; Controls S.p.A.; Roop Telsonic Ultrasonix; Stanlay; Canopus Instruments; Proceq Group; Impact Test Equipment Ltd.; James Instruments Inc.; Aimil Ltd.; Humboldt Mfg. Co.; Mitech Co., Ltd.; Cygnus Instruments; Olson Instruments Inc.; Qualitest International Inc.; and Novotest.

Key Segments

By Application Non-destructive Strength Measurements Void and Crack Detection Homogeneity Detection Elasticity Measurements Infrastructure and Construction Testing Material Science and research Other Applications



By End Use Vertical Aerospace and Defence Chemicals and Petrochemicals Concrete, Glass and Building Materials Educational Research Oil and Gas Refineries Sewage and Water Treatment Facilities Construction Engineering, Remodelling and Design



By Transducer Frequency Range 24kHz – 50kHz Above 50kHz, upto 100kHz Above 100kHz, upto 150kHz Above 150kHz



Key Regions

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

APEJ China India Malaysia Singapore Australia Rest of APEJ

Japan

MEA GCC Countries Israel South Africa Rest of MEA



