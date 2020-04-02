Trade Management Software Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast till 2024
Globalization in trade encourage numerous organizations to expand their business operations across multiple countries. As a result, companies involved in trading are trying to curb compliance penalties, improve process efficiency, and reduce complications associated with imports and exports. Trade management software offers a robust and scalable platform to address these complexities, due to which its adoption has been rising rapidly across various end-use industries over the past few years.
An important aspect of the market is rising concerns of companies regarding changing regulations, trade agreements, and their effect on supply chain of organizations. As a result, supply chain visibility and logistics management are considered some of the most significant characteristics of trade management software. Financial management is gaining prominence as a characteristic of the software and is anticipated to garner more attention in later years of the forecast period.
In 2017, the Americas held the largest share in the global GTM software market because of the high demand from the trading companies and the presence of several GTM software vendors in the region. North America is the key revenue generator in the region owing to rapidly changing global trade regulations, requirement for guidance to navigate global trade, and the need for visibility of the entire supply chain. Several organizations in the region are trying to be more customer-centric and are offering higher levels of service, which requires controlling the global trade market with improved technology. Owing to such conditions, vendors are developing innovative solutions to drive the market for GTM software in the Americas.
In 2018, the global Trade Management Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Trade Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Trade Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- Amber Road
- PRECISION
- Thomson Reuters
- Integration Point
- Aptean
- Oracle
- TechTarget
- TradePerformance
- MPSOFT
- Dingjie
- LZSOFT
- Ruima
- AUTOMIS
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Customs and Regulatory Compliance
- Trade Financing and Financial Settlement
- Ocean/Air Procurement and Contract Management
- Trade Visibility
Market segment by Application, split into
- Electronic Industry
- Petrochemical Industry
- Pharmaceutical Industry
- Metallurgy Industry
- Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
- To analyze global Trade Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
- To present the Trade Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Major Points from Table of Content:
Chapter One: Report Overview
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
Chapter Five: United States
Chapter Six: Europe
Chapter Seven: China
Chapter Eight: Japan
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
Chapter Ten: India
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Amber Road
12.1.1 Amber Road Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Trade Management Software Introduction
12.1.4 Amber Road Revenue in Trade Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Amber Road Recent Development
12.2 PRECISION
12.2.1 PRECISION Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Trade Management Software Introduction
12.2.4 PRECISION Revenue in Trade Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 PRECISION Recent Development
12.3 Thomson Reuters
12.3.1 Thomson Reuters Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Trade Management Software Introduction
12.3.4 Thomson Reuters Revenue in Trade Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Thomson Reuters Recent Development
12.4 Integration Point
12.4.1 Integration Point Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Trade Management Software Introduction
12.4.4 Integration Point Revenue in Trade Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Integration Point Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
