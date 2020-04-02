Study on the Global Sweetener Powder Market

A recent market study published by PMR provides resourceful business insights pertaining to the growth prospects of the Sweetener Powder market during the considered forecast period, 2019-2029. According to the report, owing to the growing demand for product 1 and product 2 from region 1 and region 2, significant advances in Sweetener Powder technology, and growing investment for research and development activities, the Sweetener Powder market is projected to grow at CAGR of XX% through the forecast period.

The data collected by our analysts from credible primary and secondary sources provides answers to some top queries related to the global Sweetener Powder market.

The market study bifurcates the global Sweetener Powder market on the basis of product type, regions, application, and end use industry. The insights are backed by accurate and easy to understand graphs, tables, and figures.

Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global sweetener powder market are Merisant, Cargill Inc., Van Wankum Ingredients, HYETSweet B.V., Archer Daniels Midland, Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle Plc., Gillco Ingredients, Tereos S.A., Hearthside food Solutions LLC., Stevia Corporation, DSM, Evolva Holdings S.A., PMC Specialities Group Inc., Bayn Europe AB, PureCircle Ltd. among others.

Launching new product variants, increasing demand for natural sweetener powder are some of the key drivers supporting the market growth in the near future.

Key Product Launches in the Sweetener Powder Market

In the year 2017, Tate & Lyle, a U.K. based company launched crystalline allulose. The specific product portfolio expansion was done in order to expand the applications of allulose syrup such as tabletop sweeteners, meal replacement mixes and dry beverage, chocolate confectionery and fat-based creams. The company launched this product in order to enhance the taste and enjoyment of meal without calories.

In November 2016, PureCircle Ltd., one of the major multinational food manufacturers based in Malaysia launched Sigma-Beverage. The products were launched for its specific use in beverages in order to improve the texture and taste of beverages. It is the company’s third specific stevia sweetener, including other two i.e. Sigma-Tea and Sigma-Dairy.

Opportunities for Market Participants

With concerns ramping up for diabetes and obesity across the globe, food and beverages manufacturers can choose sugar substitutes which possess no calories with zero impact on blood glucose level. Also, increasing demand for zero or no-calorie beverages is increasing among consumers is also a lucrative opportunity for sweetener powder players. Trending label reviewing among health-conscious millennial demographics is also one of the main reasons, owing to which there is ample opportunity in investing into sweetener powder market. Penetration of artificial and natural low-calorie sweetener powder in developing economies also creates robust opportunities for sweetener powder manufacturers.

Brief Approach to Research

A modeling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the product type, nature, end-use applications, packaging, and distribution channel of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall sweetener powder market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include:

An overview of the sweetener powder market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the sweetener powder market and its potential

Market dynamics affecting the sweetener powder market, such as drivers, challenges, and trends

Detailed value chain analysis of the sweetener powder market

The Cost structure of the products and segments covered in the study

In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major sweetener powder market participants

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports, and overall trade scenario

Analysis of the sweetener powder market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key market participants

Competitive landscape of the sweetener powder market, including detailed profiles of the top players in this market

The competitive outlook segment tracks the activities of the leading market players operating in the global Sweetener Powder market. In addition, the report provides an extensive analysis of the product portfolio and marketing strategies adopted by each market players in the Sweetener Powder market.

