In this report, XploreMR offers a 10-year forecast of the Global Stretch films Market between 2018 and 2028. In terms of value, the market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. The study reveals market dynamics in seven geographic segments along with market analysis for the current market environment and future scenario over the forecast period.

Report Description

This XploreMR report studies the global stretch films market for the period 2018–2028. The prime objective of this report is to offer insights and key market trends pertaining to the global stretch films market that are gradually helping transform global businesses.

The global stretch films market report begins with the executive summary for various categories and their share in the stretch films market. It is followed by market dynamics and overview of the global stretch films market, which includes XploreMR analysis of market drivers, restraints, and trends that are affecting the growth of the stretch films market. Furthermore, to understand the popularity of the market segment, the attractiveness index and BPS analysis with elaborated insights on the same is provided, which will show the market’s attractiveness based on factors such as CAGR and incremental opportunity. To show the performance of the stretch films market in each country and region, BPS and Y-o-Y growth analysis is provided.

The global market for stretch films is further segmented as per material type, product type, manufacturing type and by end use. On the basis of material type, the global market for stretch films is segmented into polyethylene, polypropylene and polyvinyl chloride stretch films. On the basis of the product type, the global stretch films market is segmented into hand stretch film, machine stretch films & specialty films. On the basis of the manufacturing type, the global stretch films market is segmented into cast stretch and blown stretch films. Further, based on the end use, the global stretch films market is segmented into food, beverage, personal care, pharmaceutical, electronics, paper & textile and other industries.

The next section of the report highlights the stretch films market, by region, and provides the market outlook for 2018–2028. The study investigates the Y-o-Y growth regionally, as well as analyses the drivers that influence the regional stretch films market. Main regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Japan. The report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional stretch films market for 2018–2028.

To ascertain the market size in terms of value and volume, revenue generated by the key manufacturers and their respective production capacity is taken into consideration. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue generated by value, across the stretch films market. In order to provide an accurate forecast, we initiated by sizing up the current market, which forms the basis of how the stretch films market is expected to develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome on the basis of three different types of analysis; based on the supply side, downstream industry demand and the economic envelope. In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR but also analyse the market based on key parameters, such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth rates, to understand the predictability of the stretch films market and identify the right opportunities across the market.

The market segment for global stretch films market has been analysed in terms of basis point share (BPS) to understand the individual segment’s relative contributions to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identifying various key trends in the stretch films market. Another key feature of this report is the analysis of key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. Absolute dollar opportunity is critical for evaluating the scope of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a delivery perspective of the stretch films market. The overall absolute dollar opportunity along with the segmental split is mentioned in the report.

To understand key growth segments in terms of growth and adoption for stretch films globally, XploreMR developed the stretch films market ‘Attractiveness Index.’ The resulting index should help providers identify real market opportunities.

In the final section of the report on stretch films, the ‘dashboard view’ of the companies is provided to compare the current industrial scenario and their contribution in the total stretch films market. Moreover, it is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment. Report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on an in-depth evaluation of their capabilities and success in the stretch films marketplace.

Detailed profiles of companies are also included in the report to evaluate their strategies, key product offerings, and recent developments. Key players operating in the global market for stretch films include Intertape Polymer Group Inc., Berry Global Group, Inc., AEP Industries Inc., Smurfit Kappa Group, Scientex Berhad, Sigma Stretch Film Corp., Anchor Packaging Inc., Coveris Inc., POLIFILM GmbH and Paragon Films Inc. among others.

Key Segments Covered

By Material Type

Polyethylene (PE)

Linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE)

Low-density polyethylene (LDPE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyvinyl Chloride(PVC)

By Product Type

Hand Stretch Film

Machine Stretch Film

Specialty Stretch Film

By Manufacturing Type

Cast stretch Film

Blown Stretch Film

By End Use

Food & Beverage

Meat & Fish

Dairy Products

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

Pharmaceutical

Personal Care

Electronics

Paper & Textiles

Others

Regional analysis is presented for following market segments:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

Germany

Spain

Italy

U.K.

France

Nordic

Benelux

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

China

India

ASEAN

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

GCC

North Africa

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Japan

