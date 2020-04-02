The research study offers deep evaluation of the global Soft Magnetic Composites (SMCs) market and helps market participants to gain a strong foothold in the industry. It sheds light on critical market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities to help businesses prepare for any challenges ahead in time. It provides regional analysis of the global Soft Magnetic Composites (SMCs) market to unveil key opportunities available in different parts of the world. The competitive landscape is broadly assessed along with company profiling of leading players operating in the global Soft Magnetic Composites (SMCs) market. The report provides detailed statistics and accurate market figures, viz. market share, CAGR, gross margin, and those related to revenue, production, consumption, and sales.

In order to estimate quantitative aspects and segment the global Soft Magnetic Composites (SMCs) market, we used a recommended combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches. We studied the global Soft Magnetic Composites (SMCs) market from three key perspectives through data triangulation.

The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players.

Electric Motor Optimization and Miniaturization to Pave Avenues

Optimization of electric motors by using next-generation soft magnetic composites (SMCs) has been a key developmental focus area of manufacturers, with an aim to save on operation cost, and comply with energy efficiency regulations & standards imposed on utility equipment. As adoption of electric motors continues to grow in line with rising emphasis on power consumption – a key aspect linked with lifetime cost of electric motors — use of soft magnetic composites in new equipment has increased to save on additional upfront costs. Miniaturization has emerged as a cornerstone in equipment associated with power electronic applications, which has further paved lucrative avenues for soft magnetic composites manufacturers. Various industries are also replacing conventional laminated core in electric machines with soft magnetic composites (SMCs) as it leads to no eddy current loss and reduces bearing currents. A paradigm shift to adopt renewable energy sources and rising awareness towards reducing greenhouse gas emissions are also driving the demand for soft magnetic composites to produce high quality electrical machines at lower costs.

Emphasis on Compact & Lightweight Components in Electric Vehicles to Fuel Demand

As eco-friendly vehicles, including electric and plug-in hybrid cars, become increasingly palpable worldwide, demand for compact and lightweight auto components has been on an upward spiral. This has further led electric vehicle manufacturers in using soft magnetic composites core to boost the converter of motor drive system in hybrid electric vehicles.

Switched Reluctance Motor (SRM) is gaining popularity as an alternative to the conventional motors, such as DC motor or induction motor, in electric vehicles owing to its low cost, robust, and simple construction, along with fault tolerance attribute. Soft magnetic composites (SMCs) seek application in SRMs to deprive the low frequency torque ripple resulting from asymmetric mutual coupling between adjacent phases.

The modular stator and rotor structure made using soft magnetic composites further eliminates the flux reversals in SRM and reduces the core loss, thereby reducing the manufacturing cost of SRM. Additionally, New Axial Flux Permanent Magnet (AFPM) motor, with its stator composed of soft magnetic composites and laminated steel, have emerged as an efficient solution for power transmission in electric vehicles. Growing manufacturer focus on developing a prototype of AFPM motor for testing in electric vehicles, will further create significant opportunities for soft magnetic composites in the near future.

Lack of Skilled Labor and High Cost Associated of Soft Magnetic Composites (SMCs) to Hamper the Growth

Soft magnetic composites continue to seek extensive application in electric micro and small machine cores, owing to their flexibility and efficiency in forming a magnetic core of desired geometric properties. However, the worldwide production of soft magnetic composites is limited, resulting in high material cost. The high cost of the primary raw materials including iron powder and bonding materials used in developing soft magnetic composites is further resulting in a significant increase in its production cost. Magnetic properties of soft magnetic composites depend strongly on its manufacturing process, which in turn is resulting in the increasing need for the highly skilled workforce. However, lack of skilled labor for developing soft magnetic components is hampering continues to remain a key challenge. In a bid to cater growing demand for soft magnetic composites in various applications along with the benefits offered, manufacturers and researchers are focusing on the development of high-quality soft magnetic composites, by decreasing its production cost.

Definition

Soft magnetic composites are ferromagnetic powder particles surrounded by electrical insulating film. Soft magnetic composites are used in electromagnetic applications. The unique properties of soft magnetic composites are very low eddy current loss, 3D isotropic ferromagnetic behavior, low total core loss at high and medium frequencies, and possibilities for improved thermal characteristics. Soft magnetic composites are compacted like other powder metal part and heated die compaction is used to offer higher density.

Market Structure

The report provides a segment-wise analysis of the soft magnetic composites market. The soft magnetic composites market is segmented on the basis of product type and application. Both the segments are divided into sub-segments to offer better understanding and in-depth analysis of the soft magnetic composites market.

On the basis of the product type, the soft magnetic composites market is segmented into pure iron/iron, silicon ferrite, permalloy, and supermalloy. Based on the application, the soft magnetic composites market is segmented into inductors, generators, transformers (transmission transformers, distribution transformers, and portable transformers), and motors (1 HP-100 HP motors, 101 HP-200 HP motors, 201 HP-500 HP motors, 501 HP-1000 HP motors, and above 1000 HP motors).

Which product is expected to gain the highest revenue share in soft magnetic composites market?

Which region is likely to hold a strong position in the soft magnetic composites market?

What will be the market share of inductors in the soft magnetic composites market?

What factors are likely to impact the growth of the soft magnetic composites market?

What will be the revenue share of motors in the soft magnetic composites market?

All of the segments studied in the research study are analyzed on the basis of BPS, market share, revenue, and other important factors. The research study shows how different segments are contributing to the growth of the global Soft Magnetic Composites (SMCs) market. It also provides information on key trends related to the segments included in the report.

