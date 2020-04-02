The global market for bioseparation reached $18.4 billion in 2015. This market is expected to increase from $19.0 billion in 2016 to nearly $24.0 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% for 2016-2021.

Report Scope:

The market for bioseparation systems is growing rapidly across all regions. Bioseparation purifies biological products on a large–scale. The report focuses on the global market of bioseparation systems and provides an updated review, including basic design and its applications, in various arenas of biomedical and life science research.

The scope of the study is global. BCC Research analyzes each market, new products and advancements, technologies involved, market projections and market shares. The geographical regions covered in the report are North America, Europe and emerging markets. The emerging market covers all countries like India, China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada, among others.

The bioseparation techniques that are covered in this report are chromatography, centrifugation, electrophoresis, membrane filtration, flow cytometry, microarray, lab–on–a–chip, biochip, and magnetic separation. Among chromatography techniques, liquid chromatography is the most active market.

Also included in the report are relevant patent analysis and comprehensive profiles of companies that lead the bioseparation systems market. Key players include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio–Rad Laboratories, Danaher Corp., Qiagen N.V., Merck KGaA GmbH, and Waters Corp. among others.

Report Includes:

– An overview of the global market for the commercial applications of biotechnology separation systems by product, by company, and by geographic region.

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015 and 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.

– Examination of the various segments of the market, new applications for separation technology, and overall industry trends, as well as the separation process for a variety of biomolecules, including proteins, RNA, and DNA.

– Identification of one of the major drivers for the separations system market: the development by the biomedical and pharmaceutical industries of proteins that can be used as biotherapeutic agents against a number of human diseases; another factor that will contribute to growth is the recognition of this technology in emerging markets such as Japan and the Pacific Rim countries.

– Assessments of trends based on a number of parameters, including projected sales for existing products, new product introductions, and expanded indications for existing products.

Report Summary

Biomolecular separation is an important technique used in many industries including biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, and agriculture, among others. Biomolecular products, like protein and DNA, have become an important segment of the healthcare industry. New techniques to analyze complex biological mixtures and the genetic engineering technology have helped produce biological molecules with modified features. These biomolecular products are widely used in diagnosis and in the treatment of various life threatening diseases such as cancer and diabetes, among others.

Separation systems for commercial biotechnology involve techniques including chromatography, centrifugation, electrophoresis, membrane filtration, flow cytometry, magnetic separation, microarray, biochip and lab–on–a–chip. These techniques are widely used to separate biomolecular products.The global bioseparation system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% through 2021. Liquid chromatography had the largest revenue in the bio–separation technique market in 2015. This market is at a rise because of its usage in research and clinical laboratories. The rising demand for biosimilars is leading to the growth of chromatographic separations and thus increasing the market. The newer techniques used in liquid chromatography are highly acceptable in the bioseparation system such as ultra–performance liquid chromatography (UPLC), ultra–high performance liquid chromatography (UHPLC) and two–dimensional liquid chromatography (2D–LC). Membrane filtration is another growing segment in the biopharmaceutical and biotechnology industry. The use of filtration is in demand for producing more efficient and optimized biological products, which, in turn, drives the membrane filtration market.

Upcoming new technologies in this industry include biochip and lab–on–a–chip. The biochip market is increasing due to the demand for genetic diagnostics where a biochip helps perform an analysis in a fraction of a second, for example, decoding genes.

The market for lab–on–a–chip is increasing due to the new technologies available, like microfluidics and nano–fluidics. Lab–on–a–chip is a handy technique as the analysis of the sample can be performed at the same point where the sample is generated. It is in demand because of its contribution in the oncology sector.

Major players in the global bioseparation system market include Agilent Technologies Inc., Alfa Laval, Danaher Corp., GEA Westfalia Separator Group GmbH, GE Healthcare, Hitachi Koki Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Miltenyi Biotec Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Qiagen N.V., Shimadzu Corp., Sysmex Partec GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Waters Corp. and 3M Company.

The global bioseparation system market is expected to reach to nearly $24.0 billion by 2021, growing at a CAGR of 4.7%. The market in the United States is expected to reach nearly $9.3 billion by 2021, while Europe will reach $6.0 billion. Europe had revenue of about $4.8 billion in 2015, which is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% through 2021. Emerging markets is expected to reach nearly $8.7 billion by the end of 2021. Emerging markets led in 2016 followed by the United States. The rising population in India and China are increasing the healthcare spending and therefore causing a rise in the industry. Also, some liberty from the stringent regulatory laws of the Japanese government is expected to yield apositive impact on in the emerging markets. New technologies being implemented in life science research and diagnosis, as well as increasing healthcare spending by the United States government are some of the key factors for the growth in this region and the U.S. is expected to surpass emerging markets in 2021.

