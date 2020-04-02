The report titled Global SAP Cloud Platform Services Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to Fact. MR’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global SAP Cloud Platform Services market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global SAP Cloud Platform Services market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global SAP Cloud Platform Services market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

Global SAP Cloud Platform Services Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2020 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2020-2025. The extrapolated future growth is expected to continue at higher rates by 2025.

The report includes assessment on major vendors providing SAP cloud platform services. Key facets of the competition such as strategies, mergers and acquisitions, geographical reach, expansion plans and key financials are covered in this section of the SAP cloud platform services market report. The SAP cloud platform services market report includes profiles of SAP SE, IBM Corporation, ATOS SE and Infosys Limited, to name a few.

Few Key Developments

Infosys Limited became a vendor of SAP cloud platform services by signing an agreement with SAP SE for global partnership in 2017. This partnership has offered improved solution delivery, faster implementation service and enhanced global reach to customers.

SAP SE collaborated with Cap Gemini, Deloitte and Accenture in June 2018 to increase end user adoption of its SAP cloud platform service – the SAP S/4 HANA Cloud. Using deep industry-related expertise of these strategic services partners, SAP SE can address industry-specific demands of end users associated with business and intelligence processes.

Atos SE became a partner of SAP SE in October 2018 for distribution of SAP cloud platform services for application development. Atos SE would also be engaged in offering application extensibility and integration using SAP cloud platform services. Expertise of Atos SE in global orchestration and cloud management would further improve sales of SAP cloud platform services by addition of its codex data and analytics solutions.

In 2018, SAP SE and IBM Corporation announced the launch of new edition of SAP cloud platform services running on IBM cloud particularly for private cloud partnerships. This collaboration would assist clients in building new applications in regulated industries on cloud platform without jeopardizing control and security.

Definition

SAP cloud platform services can be referred to as “Platform-as-a-Service” (PaaS) offering capabilities for development of applications. SAP cloud platform services include various service offerings provided by vendors that support end users in leveraging benefits provided by SAP cloud platform services. Few of the SAP cloud platform services include consulting and strategy planning, POC (Proof of Concept), integration, migration and system conversion. Using SAP cloud platform services, end users can optimize and personalize applications in any data center.

About the Report

The report titled “SAP cloud platform services market forecast, trend analysis and competition tracking – global market insights 2018-2028” is an extensive, 200+ page compilation of various facets influencing the growth in adoption of SAP cloud platform services. In addition, insights on various end use industries adopting SAP cloud platform services across 100+ countries have been covered in the SAP cloud platform services market report. The SAP cloud platform services market report also includes detailed segmental snapshot covering every aspect circling the SAP cloud platform services marketplace. Historical analysis on SAP cloud platform services sales, current SAP cloud platform services scenario and forecasts on demand for SAP cloud platform services are covered.

Market Structure

The SAP cloud platform services market is segmented in detail to include every aspect of SAP cloud platform services. The SAP cloud platform services market is segmented on the basis of service type, industry, enterprise type and region.

The SAP cloud platform services by type cover strategy & consulting, POC (Proof of Concept), migration, system conversion and integration. By industry, the demand of SAP cloud platform services is assessed across retail, BFSI, manufacturing, IT & telecom, education, real estate, media and government to name a few.

Use of SAP cloud platform services across enterprises such as small & medium enterprises and large enterprises is provided in the enterprise type category. By region, the SAP cloud platform services market is analyzed across Americas, EMEA (Europe and Middle East and Africa), Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) and Japan.

Research Methodology

The SAP cloud platform services market report is drafted using unique research process which is an amalgamation of primary and secondary research. The information gleaned using these methodologies is compiled with information from external sources. All data and statistics on SAP cloud platform services are triangulated to obtain highly accurate analysis on the SAP cloud platform services market.

