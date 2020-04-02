In 2018, the market size of Flatback Tapes Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Flatback Tapes .

This report studies the global market size of Flatback Tapes , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Flatback Tapes Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Flatback Tapes history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Flatback Tapes market, the following companies are covered:

the demand for paper, tube, core, leather and other flatback paper end use industries. Flatback tapes are thick compared to crepe paper tapes so, when they are used for the tabbing and splicing applications they can be easily torn and are recognizable with bare eyes.

Growth in the global automotive sector to boost demand for flatback tapes in masking

Flatback tapes are extensively used in the automotive sector for masking and packaging applications. For one line painting flatback tapes are preferred over other masking tapes, as flatback tapes possess very low elongation or stretching ability from 2% to 4%. Development of small car sales in emerging markets is driving the global automotive market. Global small car sales in emerging markets are expected to increase by approximately 6.0% from 2012 to 2020. The improving economic outlook in emerging markets such as Brazil, Nigeria, China, India, and South Africa is driving the consumption and spending on discretionary items. Improving infrastructure and transportation in these countries is also another major driver boosting the growth of the automotive industry. Flatback tapes play a major role in the automotive painting process, automotive parts packaging and marking. They are used in masking in the automotive sector when the different parts of the vehicles are painted.

Flatback tapes are commonly used in paper and paperboard, leather and other rolls production for splicing and tabbing applications. These tapes with high strength, thickness and low elongation have low tear strength and are very much suitable for splicing applications. These tapes will not easily tear compared to crepe paper backed tapes. Hence these tapes are used to join the ends of two rolls to maintain continuous production without interruption. This will help in minimizing the down time and changeover times. Flatback tapes are also used for tabbing applications in paper and paperboard, leather and other rolls manufacturing. These are used to mark the start and end of a roll, which will help laymen to run the production smoothly without any downtime.

Electronic industry to play a key role in adoption with splicing and masking being the core needs

The global electronics industry has recovered from the 2008 economic crisis and now the demand is largely driven by emerging markets in India, China, Nigeria, South Africa, Argentina, and Brazil. Trends such as digitization, smart applications and the Internet of Things (IoT) are driving the demand for global electronics devices and components. Flatback tapes are increasingly used in the electronics industry for splicing, tabbing, masking, and sealing purposes. Flatback tapes provide good tacking and material strength, which is the core requirement in the manufacturing of different electronic equipment and parts for end use industries such as automotive, consumer electronics, medical devices, aerospace, building and construction, and manufacturing. Flatback tapes are used in the manufacturing of electronic components and devices. The applications include splicing, tabbing, packaging (carton sealing), and masking. High durability, material density and high tack strength are some of the attractive features driving the demand for flatback tapes in these applications.

