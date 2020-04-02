Polyester Coatings Industry 2020 Market Share, Growth, Size, Segments, Revenue, Demand, Top Companies, Gross Margin and Forecast to 2026
Polyester Coatings Market 2020 Industry Research Report includes an in-depth overview of the current state of Polyester Coatings market and projects its growth and every other crucial element across major regional markets. This report gives data about industry size, share, trends, size, import, revenue, drivers, sourcing strategy, technology, and cost factor.
Polyester Coatings have excellent chemical and mechanical stability, high filling capacity and high resistance to removal and shrinkage. They are used either as base coats or as exceptionally brilliant top coats for wood surfaces after specific sanding, brushing and polishing processes. Because of the high solid content, these products are particularly recommended for closed pore cycles and modern furniture coating. They are also used for corrosion protection.
The global polyester coatings market was valued at USD XX million in 2020, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% between 2020 and 2026. Increasing demand from construction industry is one of the major factor which is anticipated to drive the demand of polyester coatings during the forecast period. On contrary, fluctuations in raw material prices and presence of substitutes can restrain the market.
The global Polyester Coatings market is segmented on the basis of application into automotive, construction, aerospace & defense, industrial, OEM, intermediates, and others. On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.
Key players profiled in the report include:
- Arkema
- BASF SE
- 3M
- AGC Chemicals
- Huntsman International LLC
- PPG Industries, Inc.
- Axalta Coating Systems, LLC
- Akzo Nobel N.V.
- Durolac Paints, Inc.
- Marpol Private Limited
This Market Research Report is a professional and detailed analysis on the momentum condition of the industry. This research study also analyzed industry share, manufacturers, growth, trends, segments, competitive scenario, type, application, different drivers and regional as well as global overview of the industry.
On the basis of application, the market is split into
- Automotive
- Construction
- Aerospace & Defense
- Industrial
- OEM
- Intermediates
- Others
Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:
- North America- U.S., Canada, Mexico
- Europe- Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy
- Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India, South Korea
- South America- Brazil, Argentina
- Middle East & Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa
Finally by applications, this report focuses on consumption and growth rate of Polyester Coatings in major applications.
