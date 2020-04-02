The research study offers deep evaluation of the global Pilates Equipment market and helps market participants to gain a strong foothold in the industry. It sheds light on critical market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities to help businesses prepare for any challenges ahead in time. It provides regional analysis of the global Pilates Equipment market to unveil key opportunities available in different parts of the world. The competitive landscape is broadly assessed along with company profiling of leading players operating in the global Pilates Equipment market. The report provides detailed statistics and accurate market figures, viz. market share, CAGR, gross margin, and those related to revenue, production, consumption, and sales.



Competitive Landscape

In the Pilates equipment market report, the competitive landscape section provides a dashboard view of the key players in the Pilates equipment market. This segment profiles the product offerings, company market share, global footprints and relative market presence for prominent players in this market.

Prominent players in the Pilates equipment market are engaged in vertical integration, new product innovation and expansion of local distribution network. For instance, Merrithew Corporation, a leader in the Pilates equipment market, in May 2018 has introduced new STOTT PILATES® Specialty Track which is specifically designed for balance, control, restoration and fascia related exercises.

Balanced Body®, another key player in the Pilates equipment market has recently exhibited its new Rialto™ Reformer at the IHRSA Convention and Trade Show 2018. The new Pilates equipment – reformer extends the bar with a contemporary look and is available at an affordable price.

Mad Dogg Athletics Inc., another leader in Pilates equipment market is engaged in a strategic alliance with CrossCore, Inc. – a provider of suspended bodyweight training since 2012.

Definition

The special apparatus used in the system of exercises known as Pilates are collectively called Pilates equipment. A number of Pilates equipment such as cadillac, reformers, chairs, barrels & arcs, Pilates towers and other accessories are used to improve physical strength, flexibility and posture as well as to enhance cognitive perception.

About the Report

Fact.MR’s latest study on the Pilates equipment market reveals compelling insights prevailing in the global marketplace. The study is compiled in the report titled, “Pilates Equipment Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2018 to 2028”. The Pilates equipment market report delivers in-depth insights on all the key drivers, restraints, trends and opportunities prevailing in the Pilates equipment market.

Segmentation

The Pilates equipment market report is categorized into different segments wherein the market structure is based on product type, buyer type and sales channel type. The Pilates equipment market is also studied for a total of five regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa.

Based on product type, the Pilates equipment market is categorized into Cadillac, reformers, chairs, barrels & arcs, Pilates towers and accessories such as – rotational discs, weighted poles & bags, jump boards, boxes & cushions, straps & handles. The Pilates equipment market is categorized into two types of buyers including individual and institutional. Institutional buyers in Pilates equipment market are further subcategorized into Pilates clubs and health clubs.

Research Methodology

The section of research methodology delivers a comprehensive discussion on the methodology of research followed during the course of the study of Pilates equipment market. A thorough discussion on the primary and secondary research carried out during the Pilates equipment market study can also be found in the research methodology section of the Pilates equipment market report.



All of the segments studied in the research study are analyzed on the basis of BPS, market share, revenue, and other important factors. Our research study shows how different segments are contributing to the growth of the global Pilates Equipment market. It also provides information on key trends related to the segments included in the report. This helps market players to concentrate on high-growth areas of the global Pilates Equipment market. The research study also offers separate analysis on the segments on the basis of absolute dollar opportunity.

