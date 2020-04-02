According to a new market report published by Persistence Market Research “Global Market Study on Physiotherapy Equipment – Asia to Witness Highest Growth by 2022”, the global physiotherapy equipment market is estimated to be valued at US$15 Bn by the end of 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2015 to 2022, to account for US$23.7 Bn by 2022.

Physiotherapy, also known as physical therapy, is a type of treatment provided by physiotherapists (PTs) to develop and restore the body’s proper functioning.

The body’s movement and functioning are adversely affected by age, injury, disease, and environmental factors. PTs use a variety of physical therapy tools and equipment to improve patient health and help them recover from medical conditions.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample Here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/3209

Moreover, by examining patient’s medical history and physical examinations results, PTs develop management plans for prevention and treatment of body pain or discomfort and for patient rehabilitation post treatment.

Globally, the physiotherapy equipment market is witnessing significant growth due to increasing prevalence of cardiovascular and neurological diseases, growing aging population, the high incidence of sports injuries, and rising awareness about therapeutic applications of physical therapy.

However, inadequate reimbursement policies is a key restraint for the growth of the physiotherapy equipment market.

The global physiotherapy equipment market is anticipated to grow from an estimated US$15 Bn by the end of 2015 to US$23.7 Bn by 2022 at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

For Critical Insights On The Physiotherapy Equipment Market, Request For Customization Here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/3209

North America dominated the physiotherapy equipment market due to growing geriatric population and increasing the prevalence of neurological and cardiopulmonary diseases. Moreover, rising government initiatives is also supporting to the growth of the physiotherapy equipment market in the region.

The Europe physiotherapy equipment market is expected to witness moderate growth owing to increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, musculoskeletal problems, and cardiopulmonary diseases. Moreover, increasing aging population is also supporting the growth of the market in the region.

The physiotherapy equipment market in Asia is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period due to the growing geriatric population. Moreover, the substantially large population of patients suffering from neurological diseases in Japan and China is also supporting the growth of physiotherapy equipment market in the region.

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/3209

Company Profiles