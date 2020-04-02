The recent market report on the global Palm Olein market evaluates the different parameters that are projected to influence the prospects of the Palm Olein market during the forecast period. According to the study, the global Palm Olein market is estimated to reach the market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn in 2019 and attain a market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn by the end of 2029. The study further states that the Palm Olein market is expected to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029).

Competition Outlook

The market study provides valuable insights related to the major players involved in the Palm Olein market. The study includes information related to the recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, product launches, and research & development activities.

Key Players

Some of the major manufacturers and suppliers operating in the global palm olein market are Al-Khaleej Industries Sdn Bhd, HAS Oils & Fats Sdn Bhd, Hm Trade Co Ltd, Syntrax Global Co Ltd, KTV Health Foods Pvt Ltd, Rhein International, Reo Middle East Dmcc, Z N T General Trading L.l.c, Malizoil Plc, Viaraan Foods & Oils Company Ltd, Parisons Group, Except them, many other manufacturers and industrialists are showing a keen interest in palm olein, which is expected to boost the demand for the same during the upcoming years.

Opportunities for Market Participants

Growing consumer awareness towards healthy foods is expected to boost the palm olein market in the upcoming years. Oil is the major or prime ingredient in foods. Oil is used for cooking and frying. But, many oils used across the world for cooking and frying are not healthy as they raise the cholesterol level. It has been studied that palm olein does not affect cholesterol levels as it contains mostly unsaturated fats. In addition, palm olein is used as a raw material for shortening and margarine. It is also used in washing powder, soaps, and other hygienic and personal care products. Palm olein is also used in candles and oleochemical industries. So by considering the above factors, it is expected that palm olein market would grow positive during the upcoming years.

Global Palm Olein: A Regional Outlook

The trade of palm olein is made on a large scale across the world. However, the production and consumption of palm olein are dominated by a few countries. The world's two largest palm olein producing countries are Malaysia and Indonesia which together produces around 87% of the world total palm olein. Other major palm olein producing countries are Thailand, Nigeria, and Columbia. The largest exporters of palm olein are Indonesia and Malaysia while largest importers of palm olein are India, China, and EU. India is a net importer of palm oil and by-products including palm olein.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions.

