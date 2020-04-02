The global market for opacifiers should grow from $15.3 billion in 2018 to reach $20.8 billion by 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% for the period of 2018-2023.

Report Scope:

The scope of this report is broad and covers the entire market for opacifiers, which are used globally in various types of industry applications. The market is broken down by product types, industry applications and region. Revenue forecasts from 2018 to 2023 are presented for each product type, industry application and regional market.

The report also includes a discussion of the major players in each of the regional markets for opacifiers. It explains the major market drivers of the global market for opacifiers, the current trends within the industry and the regional dynamics of the opacifiers market. The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape. It includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global opacifiers industry.

Report Includes:

– 79 tables

– An overview of global market for opacifiers and their potential applications in paints and coatings, ceramics, personal care, paper, plastics, and glass industry

– Discussion on how opacifiers alter the visual appearance of certain products to make them more appealing to the consumers and deliver luster, shimmering effects, or opacity to a solution

– Information on titanium dioxide and discussion on why it is considered as the most common type of opacifier across industries

– Insight into government regulations regarding use of certain oxides

– Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the market, including BASF Group, Dowdupont, Evonik Industries AG, Omnova Solutions, Inc., and Tayca Corp.

Summary

An ideal opacifier is considered to be an additive that has the ability to actively prevent the transmission of light. For an opacifier to work efficiently, the refractive index of the opacifier (np) should be higher than the refractive index of the medium (nm) in which it is dispersed.1 Products that appear more transparent are usually associated with water by customers. Hence, they are often thought to be less efficient by the customers. By adding opacifiers to products during the production process, manufacturers can make their product opaquer and visually appealing to the customers.

Titanium dioxide is the most commonly used opacifier across various industries. Key end-use industries such as paints and coating, ceramics, plastics, and personal care are driving the demand for titanium dioxide. Among the various applications of opacifiers, the paints and coatings segment is expected to account for the majority of the market, followed by the ceramics industry. One of the main factors driving the paints and coatings segment is the increased growth of the construction industry in emerging economies, particularly in Asia-Pacific countries such as India and China.

Reasons for Doing This Study

The global opacifiers market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. Titanium dioxide accounts for the highest share of opacifier products. Factors such as the growth of application segments like paints and coatings, personal care, and ceramics; technological advancements for delivering opaque polymers with better efficiency; and the production of titanium dioxide using nanotechnology are driving the demand of opacifiers across the world.

A comprehensive study on the different types of opacifiers is extremely important in understanding the crucial role played by opacifiers in different end-user industries.

