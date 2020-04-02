The global Nonfat Dried Milk market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Nonfat Dried Milk market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Nonfat Dried Milk market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Each segment of the Nonfat Dried Milk market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Alpen Food Group(Netherlands)

NZMP(New Zealand)

Dana Dairy(Switzerland)

Vreugdenhil(Netherlands)

Glanbia Ingredients Ireland (Ireland)

Revala Ltd(Estonia)

TATURA(Australia)

Foodexo(Poland)

Interfood(Netherlands)

Kaskat Dairy(Poland)

Dairygold(Ireland)

Holland Dairy Foods(Netherlands)

Milky Holland(Netherlands)

Nestle (Switzerland)

Miraka (New Zealand)

Fonterra (New Zealand)

Lactoland (Germany)

Amul (India)

Nova Dairy products (India)

Synlait milk ltd (New Zealand)

Arion Dairy Products(Netherlands)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Low-Heat

Medium-Heat

High-Heat

Segment by Application

Dairy Products

Confectionery

Desserts & Bakery

Meat Products

Infant Formula

Each market player encompassed in the Nonfat Dried Milk market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics.

