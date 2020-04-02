Global Flexitanks market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Flexitanks .

This industry study presents the global Flexitanks market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast (2019-2025). The Private Plane production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type; The consumption of Flexitanks market in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level.

segmented as follows:

Flexitanks Market, by Product

Monolayer

Bi-layer

Multilayer

Flexitanks Market, by Type

Single Use

Reusable

Flexitanks Market, by Material

Polyethylene HDPE LDPE LLDPE

Polypropylene

Others

Flexitanks Market: by Application

Food Grade Liquids

Non-hazardous Chemicals

Industrial Liquids

Agricultural Liquids

Others

Flexitanks Market: Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Malaysia Other ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Iran South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

The flexitanks market is anticipated to expand at a significant rate due to increasing demand for edible liquids and their growing trade

Flexitanks provide several advantages over alternatives and prove to be very economical as compared to other bulk packaging products

Multilayer, single-use flexitanks are the most preferred type across the globe. They are anticipated to continue their dominance during the forecast period.

Loss of cargo due to leakage is one of the major concerns during the export of liquids. These incidents primarily occur due to adoption of improper ways of installation and loading in flexitanks. Fitting operations should ideally be carried out by a person or organization having technical expertise and knowhow about flexitanks. Thus, flexitank manufacturers have the opportunity to forward integrate their operations and provide fitting services of flexitanks in containers. Some of the existing players have integrated operations with respect to flexitank manufacturing and fitting services.

Polyethylene forms the major material, by weight, in the overall construction of flexitanks. In terms of application, the food grade liquids segment is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the market and expand at a significant rate during the forecast period

The study objectives are Flexitanks Market Report:

To analyze and research the global Flexitanks status and future forecast involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Flexitanks manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Flexitanks Market:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

