The Neural network software creates highly accurate and predictive models with the help of advanced preprocessing techniques. The software is used to simulate, research, develop, and apply artificial neural networks, software concepts adapted from biological neural networks, and in some cases, a wider array of adaptive systems such as artificial intelligence and machine learning. Accessibility to spatial data and analytical tools, increasing demand for predicting solutions are the major driving factors for global neural network software market.

Key players profiled in the report includes: Oracle Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., SAP SE, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, Google Inc., Alyuda Research LLC, Neural Technologies Ltd., Neuralware.

However, slow digitization rate across developing economies, and trouble in training multilayer neural networks are considered to be the major challenges for neural network software market. Regardless of these challenges, rising innovation across end-user verticals will further grow the neural network software market in the forecast period.

The regional analysis provided in the research study offers a complete study on the growth of the global Neural Network Software market in different regions and countries. Readers are also provided with comprehensive competitive analysis, which includes detailed profiling of leading players operating in the global Neural Network Software market. The report provides accurate data and insights related to the global Neural Network Software market, which include CAGR, value, volume, consumption, production growth rate, and revenue.

The neural network software market is primarily segmented based on different application, vertical and regions.

Based on application, the market is divided into:

Fraud Detection

Hardware Diagnostics

Financial Forecasting

Image Optimization

Others

Based on vertical, the market is divided into:

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Defense Agencies

Media

Others

