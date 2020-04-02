The global mHealth market should reach $46.2 billion by 2021 from $13.2 billion in 2016 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.6%, from 2016 to 2021.

Report Scope:

This new report on mobile health will provide a brief description of the current status of the industry and recent developments. It presents the changing environment, in terms of new challenges and opportunities for app development, remote monitoring and networking medical data. The report analyzes the market trends, leading service providers, therapeutic markets and the most popular mHealth applications, in terms of downloads and revenues.

The report will also explore the primary beneficiaries of mHealth and identify the areas/services with revenue growth opportunities in the mHealth industry, across the globe. Finally, it will provide future insights into innovative devices and services in late-stage development that could change the way healthcare services are provided in near future.

Report Includes:

– A global overview of the mobile health technology market.

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2014 and 2015, estimates for 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.

– A presentation of the changing mobile health technology environment in terms of new challenges and rising opportunities.

– Information regarding market trends, leading service providers, therapy markets, and the most popular mHealth applications.

– Insight into the second generation of mHealth devices, projected regulatory patterns, and innovative devices and services to be launched in the near future.

– Company profiles of major players in the industries covered.

Report Summary

Mobile health (mHealth) is the use of mobile and wireless technologies to support healthcare systems and achieve healthcare objectives. Digital health solutions have the potential to improve the quality of healthcare, to democratize medical knowledge and provide healthcare to billions or people who have limited or no access to services. The provision of healthcare remains high on the economic and political agenda and continues to demand a huge share of gross domestic product (GDP) in industrialized

countries, where an aging population and increase in the prevalence of chronic noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) remains a challenge.

mHealth can provide better and more consistence solutions within the global healthcare environment and will change the way services are provided in the future. Smart devices and wearable are empowering individuals to more effectively manage their care, raising awareness, providing continuous monitoring and disseminating of information to the patient and healthcare professionals; driving a more proactive, patient-centric healthcare system.

The mHealth proposition has gained acceptance and is beginning to be adopted by the wider community. However, several hurdles need to be overcome in order to generate a cohesive digital health ecosystem: interoperability standards remains to be addressed, regulation and policies need to be clarified, particularly with respect to device regulation and data protection, and finally cross sector partnerships and collaboration between software developers, mobile operators, governmental and nongovernmental organizations and leading healthcare players will be essential to drive the use of data in the real-world setting.

