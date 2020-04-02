Luxury Travel Market report provide pin-point analysis of the Luxury Travel industry: Capacity, Production, Value, Consumption and Status (2014-2019) and Six- Year Forecast (2020-2026). Bedsides Luxury Travel market research report enriched on worldwide competition by topmost prime manufactures ( TUI Group, Thomas Cook Group, Jet2 Holidays, Cox & Kings Ltd, Lindblad Expeditions, Travcoa, Scott Dunn, Abercrombie & Kent Ltd, Micato Safaris, Tauck, Al Tayyar, Backroads, Zicasso, Exodus Travels, Butterfield & Robinson ) which providing information such as Company Profiles, Product Picture and Specification, Product Details, Capacity, Price, Cost, Gross Consumption, Revenue and contact information is provided for better understanding. In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing Market Growth, Opportunities, The Challenges and the Risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole.

Summation of Luxury Travel Market: Luxury travel today is defined less by thread count and Michelin stars and more by access to the people, places and experiences that represent all that is authentic about a destination. There’s no denying that comfort factors still apply and high standards of accommodation and dining will always feature on the luxury traveller’s wish list. However, today’s luxury traveller seeks more depth of understanding and immersion into local culture than ever before. People don’t just want to see – they want to participate. The sales process is also critical and whilst the online proposition can be an asset in terms of booking more simple arrangements, clients looking for luxury experiential travel require a deep level of sophisticated knowledge and confidence during the sales process.

Growing inclination of people towards unique and exotic holiday experiences, rise in middle and upper middle class spending and the increasing impact of social media on travel industry are the key factors that drive the market growth. Emerging new destinations coupled with rising service standards in the travel industry, is anticipated to further drive the demand for luxury travel, globally.

The Small Group Journey segment accounted for about 44% of the overall luxury travel market revenue, by tour type in 2015, as this is identified as the most popular vacation option among young and middle age group travelers. In addition, Customized and Private Vacation aimed at culinary and shopping, would witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. An increasing number of luxury travelers are indulging in these tours as they enable these travelers to experience the finest local delicacies and also buy some of the most exquisite handicrafts. These trips are getting popular among travelers of all age groups, especially the millennials (21 – 30 years). In 2015, approximately 45% of millennials took a trip based on culinary interest.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Luxury Travel market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, etc.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

