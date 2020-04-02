The Lab Automation Market Report released and promoted by CMI draw out historical, existing, and forecast valuation of the Lab Automation industry till 2026. The report highlights the market essentials, opportunities, regional market, Emerging Growth Factors, market challenges, forecast and competitors joined with their market share. The fundamental purpose of Lab Automation Market report is to provide an appropriate and strategic analysis of the Lab Automation industry.

Market Dynamics:

Major factor driving growth of the lab automation market include the need for accurate diagnosis in less time with minimum error. For instance, ELISA test is utilized in diagnosis of diseases such as Zika, AIDS, rotavirus, syphilis, and chickenpox. These diseases has high prevalence worldwide and frequent outbreaks of the same as infectious disease may promote use of automated ELISA systems. Increasing use of the DNA sample in diagnostics with tedious procedure involved in it is expected to propel growth of the lab automation market. Pharmaceutical companies worldwide are involved in genomics research, there is increasing research spending and collaboration with genomics firms by pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies in which lab automation will play crucial role. In April 2016, AstraZeneca launched project to sequence genome of over 2 million people by collaborating with biotech firm Human Longetivity, Inc., and other academic institutions. In March 2015, Genomics England announced to partner with 10 pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies to develop new diagnostics and treatments for cancer patient and rare disease, using the genomic sequences gathered through the 100,000 Genomes Project.

However, high cost associated with lab automation equipment is hindering growth of the market, as these equipment’s are costly to acquire by small research institutions reducing the wide adoption of the system.

Top merchant analysis is one of the key component and is exceptionally helpful for each player to comprehend focused scene in the market. Major key companies present in Lab Automation market report are: Tecan Group Ltd., PerkinElmer Inc., Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, QIAGEN, Agilent Technologies, Hamilton Robotics, Abbot Diagnostics, Eppendorf, Roche Diagnostics, and Siemens Healthineers.

Market Event Factors Analysis:

Market driver:

• Increasing market invasion of new technologies

Market challenge:

• Stringent regulatory challenges in Lab Automation applications

Market trend:

• Rising demand for Lab Automation in the market

