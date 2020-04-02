Knitted Fabrics Market: A Comprehensive Presentation of Unique Growth Prospects XploreMR recently published a market study, “Knitted Fabrics Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2018-2027”, which examines the important growth prospects of the knitted fabrics market. The report provides detailed information on unique and accurate growth prospects of the knitted fabrics market to help stakeholders to make well-informed business decisions. The market report presents in-depth explanation on how the knitted fabrics market will expand during the forecast period 2018-2027 with the help of industry-validated market dynamics that justify the claims made in the report by analysts at XploreMR. Various indicators of market growth, such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth, Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), value chain analysis, and supply chain analysis, are analyzed thoroughly in the report to understand how the knitted fabrics market will grow during the forecast period. On assessing market-related facts, industry-validated data, and quantitative information associated with the global development of the knitted fabrics market, accurate and detailed information about the future prospects of the knitted fabrics market is presented in a comprehensive format in the report. The report is divided into various chapters and segments to provide a systematic structure to the knitted fabrics market report to ensure the readers’ convenience and proper understanding of the reader. Chapter 1 – Global Macro-Economic Indicator Assessment Outlook This chapter provides detailed information about the global economic outlook and economic growth of the global textile industry. The chapter also provides information about macroeconomic factors that are impacting growth of the knitted fabrics markets across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Chapter 2 – Executive Summary The report commences with the executive summary that provides quick information about the demand and sales of knitted fabrics in the global market. It provides basic information about the leading segments and regional outlook of growth prospects of the knitted fabrics. This chapter also helps readers with important insights on lucrative growth opportunities for stakeholders of knitted fabrics market. Apart from the summary of summary of key findings and statistics about the knitted fabrics market, this chapter also provides detailed information about the industry structure, mega trends, and market share footprint of key knitted fabrics product types and applications. Chapter 3 – Global Knitted Fabrics Market Overview Readers can find the comprehensive definition of knitted fabrics in this chapter along with its association with the chemical industry. In this chapter, readers can find the definition of the knitted fabrics market, market introduction, and detailed information about the market structure. Information about the global knitted fabrics market in terms of value and volume (US$ million & tons), which forecasts market dynamics through the period 2013-2027, is featured in this chapter. The chapter also provides comprehensive information about business trends and operational trends that are emerging to be popular in the knitted fabrics market. Chapter 4 – Key Success Factors This chapter mainly focuses on trending features and claims along with promotional strategies adopted by leading players in the knitted fabrics market. In this chapter, readers can find how multi-material option is epicenter of decision making and how manufacturers in the knitted fabrics market are adopting the ‘Hold the Old and Acquire New’ strategy for effective customer engagement. Chapter 5 – Associated Indicators Assessment This chapter provides value and volume forecast for knitted fabrics market to predict the market growth prospects during 2018-2027. This chapter also provides readers with important information about leading manufacturers, providers, and suppliers in the knitted fabrics market. It also provides detailed analysis on the value chain, including top manufacturers, raw material suppliers and competitors, macro-economic indicators assessment in various geographical regions, key decision support analysis, and other factors that are instrumental in shaping the knitted fabrics market. This chapter also features analysis on market dynamics, regional pricing analysis, supply chain analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, PESTLE analysis, consumer surveys, and brand mapping for key players in the knitted fabrics market. In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about important market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and trends in the knitted fabrics market. This chapter also includes information analysis on opportunity in regional spectrum as well as in the application spectrum, which can help readers to understand factors are boosting or impeding the growth of the knitted fabrics market, which can help readers to fathom important market dynamics. Chapter 6 – Global Knitted Fabrics Market Analysis and Forecast 2013-2027 This chapter provides detailed information about the growth of the knitted fabrics during 2013-2027 in terms of value (US$ million) and volume (tons). Readers can find growth of various segments and leading sub-segments of the knitted fabrics market in this chapter. The XploreMR report divides the knitted fabrics market into its four broad sub-segments – construction type, fabrics type, applications, and regions. Based on the construction types of knitted fabrics, the knitted fabrics market is segmented into two main categories – weft knitted fabrics, and wrap knitted fabrics. Based on the fabric types, the knitted fabrics market is segmented into flat/jersey, purl fabric, rib stitch, and interlock. According to the applications of knitted fabrics, the knitted fabrics market is segmented into Agrotech, Buildtech, Indutech, Sportech, Packtech, Meditech, Clothtech, and Geotech. Based on geographical regions, the knitted fabrics market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific region excluding Japan (APEJ), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). The chapter also focuses on y-o-y growth of each segment and their market share comparisons in the regional markets for knitted fabrics. Chapter 7 – North America Knitted Fabrics Market Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2027 This chapter includes detailed information about of the growth of the North America knitted fabrics market along with the country-wise market growth assessment in U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find regional trends, drivers, restraints, and market growth prospects based on construction type, fabrics type, and applications of knitted fabrics across various industries in the North American region. The growth prospects of the knitted fabrics market in North America are presented in terms of market value (US$ million) and market volume (tons). Chapter 8 – Latin America Knitted Fabrics Market Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2027 In this chapter, the most important growth parameters of the knitted fabrics market in Latin America are offered in terms of market value (US$ million) and market volume (tons). Readers can find detailed analysis of factors, such as regional trends, pricing analysis, and key drivers, which are influencing the growth of the Latin America knitted fabrics market. This chapter also includes the growth prospects of the knitted fabrics market, based on construction type, fabrics type, and applications, in leading LatAm countries such as Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and rest of the Latin American region. Chapter 9 – Europe Knitted Fabrics Market Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2027 The information featured in this chapter can help readers to comprehend growth prospects of the market for knitted fabrics across the European region. This chapter also explains growth prospects of the knitted fabrics market in Europe based on demand for knitted fabrics according to construction type, fabrics type, and applications in the European knitted fabrics market. This chapter features detailed information on micro and macroeconomic factors that are instrumental in boosting or hampering adoption of knitted fabrics in European countries, such as EU 4 (Germany, France, Spain, and Italy), U.K., BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), and Nordic (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, and Iceland). Chapter 10 – Japan Knitted Fabrics Market Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2027 In this chapter, readers can find critical factors that are impacting the expansion of the knitted fabrics market in Japan, based on the leading market segments, during the assessment period. This chapter also provides the overview of maker dynamics such as drivers, opportunities, restraints, and trends in the Japan knitted fabrics market for the forecast period. Readers can also find regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on construction type, fabrics type, and applications of knitted fabrics in the country. The growth parameters of the Japan market for knitted fabrics are presented in terms of market value (US$ million) and market volume (tons). Chapter 11 – APEJ Knitted Fabrics Market Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2027 In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of the knitted fabrics market in the Asia Pacific region excluding Japan (APEJ) during the period 2013-2027. India, Bangladesh, China, and South Korea are the leading countries in the APEJ region that are the prime subject of focus to obtain growth parameters of the APEJ knitted fabrics market in this chapter. Readers can also find regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on construction type, fabrics type, and applications of knitted fabrics in each country in the region. Chapter 12 – MEA Knitted Fabrics Market Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2027 This chapter provides readers with the most important and leading regional trends, drivers, and market growth opportunities based on construction type, fabrics type, and applications of knitted fabrics across the Middle East and African (MEA) region. This chapter provides readers with detailed information on how the knitted fabrics market will grow in the major countries in MEA region, including GCC Countries, South Africa, and Turkey, during the forecast period. Chapter 13 – Competitive Assessment In this chapter, readers can find thorough information that can help them to understand the competitive environment in the knitted fabrics market along with detailed information about leading market players. This chapter also provides information about knitted fabrics market structure, key financials, competitive developments, and financial share analysis of leading stakeholders in the knitted fabrics market. Chapter 14 – Company Profiles The report features a list of market leaders and new entrants in the knitted fabrics market, including Guilford Mills, Gehring Tricot Corporation, Rebtex Inc., Macra Lace Company, Clover Knits, SAS Textiles, Damodar Menon International Pvt Ltd., Krishna Overseas, Jason Mills LLC, and William J Dixon Inc. Chapter 15 – Disclaimer & Contact Information This chapter includes all the necessary disclaimers. This chapter provides information about all the assumptions, acronyms used in the knitted fabrics market report to help readers understand the information with more clarity. Contact information can be found at the end of the chapter.

