Kidney Stones Management Market 2020 Industry Global Size, Share, Status Growth, Revenue and Forecast to 2026
Kidney Stones Management Market Research Report 2020 kidney stone is a solid mass formed from substances that are normally found in the urine, but become highly concentrated when there are not enough liquids to flush them out in urine. Treatments range from no treatment, to medications, to shock wave lithotripsy or ureteroscopy, to surgery (nephrolithotomy).
Market Overview: There are 3 types of minimally invasive surgery for kidney stones – ureteroscopy, shock wave lithotripsy, and percutaneous nephrolithotomy.Ureteroscopy: to perform this procedure, a small instrument, called an ureteroscope, is inserted in the urethra, through the bladder, and into the ureter. This instrument allows stones to be seen and then retrieved in a surgical “basket” or broken apart using a laser.
These smaller pieces of kidney stones are then more easily able to exit the body through the urinary tract.Shock wave lithotripsy: in this procedure, the patient is placed on a special type of surgical table or tub. High-energy shock waves are sent through water to the stone(s) location.
The shock waves break apart the stones, which are then more easily able exit the body through the urinary tract.Percutaneous nephrolithotomy: when kidney stones can’t be treated by the other procedures – either because there are too many stones, the stones are too large or heavy, or because of their location – percutaneous nephrolithotomy is considered.
Additionally, In 2018, the global Kidney Stones Management market size was 1650 million US$ and it is expected to reach 2270 million US$ by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.1% during 2020-2026.
Complete report on Global Kidney Stones Management 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 96 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Allengers Medical Systems
Boston Scientific Corporation
C.R. Bard
Karl Storz & KG
Cook Medical
Coloplast Group
DirexGroup
Dornier MedTech
Olympus Corporation
Richard Wolf
EDAP TMS SA
Lastly, the report also focuses on Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Kidney Stones Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Kidney Stones Management development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Kidney Stones Management Market: Segmentation
On the basis of type of, global Kidney Stones Management market can be segmented into:
Calcium Oxalate
Calcium Phosphate
Uric acid
On the basis of Application, global Kidney Stones Management market can be segmented into:
Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL)
Ureteroscopy
Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 International Players Profiles
6 Market Forecasts 2020-2026
7 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
8 Research Methodologies
9 Data Source
10 Disclaimers
11 Author Details
12 Appendixes
