This special report provides a general overview of the orthopedic trauma fixation devices global markets and discusses the prospective growth opportunities. The coverage provides a focused view and articulates the challenges that need to be addressed for orthopedic trauma fixation devices to succeed in the global market.

Report Scope:

The scope of this report is precise and covers the various types of devices available in the global market for orthopedic trauma fixation devices and their end users. The market is segmented, by product, into closure devices and bone cement. Revenue forecasts from 2018 to 2023 (with a base year of 2017) are given for each type of product, each end-user segment and each region, with an estimated value derived from the manufacturers’ total revenues.

The report also includes a discussion of major players across geographical regions and explains market movements and regional dynamics of the global market for orthopedic trauma fixation devices.

The report concludes with a look at the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major vendors.

Report Includes:

– An overview of the internal fixation devices and discussion of their role in safeguarding bones

– Analysis of global internal trauma fixation devices market size

– Detailed description of bone cement and closure devices such as plates and screws, wires, clips & pins, rods & nails, and cables

– Assessment of global internal trauma fixation devices market trends and strategies adopted by key players of the industry

– Information on application of trauma fixation devices for knee replacement, hip arthroscopy, and spinal injury

– Coverage of materials used for internal trauma fixation devices such as stainless steel, Nitinol, Titanium, Tritium and Polyether Ether

– Company profiles of major players in the industry, including Arthrex Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Globus Medical Inc., Orthofix Medical Inc., Medtronic Plc, Stryker Corp. and Wright Medical Group N.V.

Summary

Orthopedic trauma fixation devices are implanted in body and play a significant role in maintaining the bone’s shape and bearing load while the bone repairs itself. Orthopedic trauma fixation consists of intramedullary nails, hip screws, cannulated screws, wires, cables, pins and plates. It must be biologically inert and offer support to remain viable over an extended range of treatment. These devices are implanted surgically to safeguard bones and to ensure that they remain in an ideal position during and after the healing process. These devices include closure devices and bone cement.

These devices are primarily made up of materials such as cobalt, stainless steel and titanium. Internal fixation devices seeing increased use compared to external fixation devices. Since the raw materials utilized in manufacturing internal fixation devices are stable, durable and flexible, they provide the required support to the injured bone, reducing the chance of poor healing of the bone and leading to faster recoveries and shorter stays in hospitals.

Orthopedic trauma fixation devices primarily consist of two types of products: closure devices and bone cement. Closure devices include plates and screws, wires, clips and pins, rods and nails, and cables. The closure device segment dominates the market, as these devices are easy to fix and less prone to infection.

