Industrial Powder Coatings Market Investigation Reveals Enhanced Growth, Industry Developments, Outlook, Current Trends By 2027
The global Industrial Powder Coatings market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Industrial Powder Coatings market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Industrial Powder Coatings market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Industrial Powder Coatings market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Industrial Powder Coatings market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
The following manufacturers are covered:
BASF SE (Germany)
DuPont (U.S.)
PPG (U.S.)
Kansai Paints (Japan)
Nippon paint (Japan)
Sherwin Williams (U.S.)
RPM International (U.S.)
Akzo Nobel (Netherlands)
Valspar (U.S.)
Sika (Switzerland)
Hempel (Denmark)
Carpoly (China)
Masco (U.S.)
Yip’s Chemical (Hong Kong)
Chugoku Marine Paints (Japan)
Whitford Corporation (Xylan) (U.S.)
Applied Coatings & Linings (U.S.)
Bona AB (Sweden)
Orion Industries (U.S.)
KCC Paints (Korea)
Jotun (Norway)
Asian Paints (India)
Diamond-Vogel (U.S.)
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Propylene
Alkyd
Epoxy Resin
Polyurethane (Pu)
Polyester
Segment by Application
Automotive
Construction
Furniture Manufacturing
Marine
Others
Each market player encompassed in the Industrial Powder Coatings market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Industrial Powder Coatings market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
What insights readers can gather from the Industrial Powder Coatings market report?
- A critical study of the Industrial Powder Coatings market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.
- Learn the behavior pattern of every Industrial Powder Coatings market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.
- Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Industrial Powder Coatings landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.
- Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).
- Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.
The Industrial Powder Coatings market report answers the following queries:
- Which players hold the significant Industrial Powder Coatings market share and why?
- What strategies are the Industrial Powder Coatings market players forming to gain a competitive edge?
- Why region is expected to lead the global Industrial Powder Coatings market?
- What factors are negatively affecting the Industrial Powder Coatings market growth?
- What will be the value of the global Industrial Powder Coatings market by the end of 2029?
