Hemostat Market Segments, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast by End-use Industry 2019-2027
segmented as follows:
- By product type
- By product material base
- By application
- By distribution channel
This report covers the India hemostat market and various segments in terms of revenue contribution. The report also includes FMI’s analysis of key trends, drivers, restraints and opportunities that are influencing growth of the India hemostat market. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints is included in this report to better equip clients with crystal-clear decision-making insights.
The hemostat market is segmented based on product type, product material base, applications and distribution. Based on product type, the market has been segmented into mechanical product type and flowable product type. The mechanical type segment is expected to register a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. Flowable type segment is expected to witness a decline in market share in terms of revenue from 11.7% in 2015 to 10.1% in 2025. Overpriced products is expected to affect demand for hemostat products over the forecast period.
Basically there are two product material base; gelatin base and oxidised cellulose base, gelatin base comprises of 77.0% market share of hemostat market in India owing to maximum usage of gelatin in all hemostat products as it has property of absorbing blood flow at a faster speed and healing the wound.
Furthermore hemostat products are segmented into application, surgeries and trauma cases. Surgery segment is expected to witness a decline in market share in terms of revenue from 63.7% in 2015 to 61.8% in 2025. The trauma cases segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period.
The market has also been segmented by distribution channel into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centres, clinics and online channels. The hospitals segment followed by ambulatory surgical centres is expected to account for the highest demand for hemostat products over the forecast period, registering a CAGR of 7.0% and 5.7%. Due to reimbursement for surgeries by insurance payers and increased in adoption of hemostat products by medical practitioners and surgeons. To reach out to the consumers and healthcare professionals manufacturers are supplying products through E-Commerce which is expected to push demand for hemostat products in the online channel over the forecast period.
Furthermore, Future Market Insights has developed market attractiveness index for all four segments: product type, product base, application and distribution channel segments. This index helps in identifying the real opportunities in the market.
Last section of the report comprises of competitive landscape of the hemostat market is included with a dashboard view, based on categories of providers, their product portfolio and key differentiators. The key categories providers covered in the report are manufacturers of mechanical and flowable product type. This section gives a detailed comparative analysis of potential vendors in market, key strategies, key differentiators and detailed strength, weakness, opportunity and threat analysis. Also key developments of companies in area of hemostat market, competitor’s product USP and market presence in hemostat market. In-depth analysis of capabilities and successes in the hemostat market.
Key market players covered in this report are Johnson and Johnson (Ethicon), Baxter, Aegis Lifesciences, Eucare Pharmaceuticals and Mil Laboratories. Major players are focusing on enhancing their regional presence through strategic mergers & acquisitions and by expanding operations.
Segmentation on basis of Product Type
- Mechanical type
- Flowable type
Segmentation on basis of Product Material Base
- Gelatin
- Oxidized cellulose
Segmentation on basis of Application
- Surgery
- Trauma cases
Segmentation on basis of Distribution Channel
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Clinics
- Online Channels
Segmentation on basis of Geography
- India
