Hadoop Market report provide pin-point analysis of the Hadoop industry: Capacity, Production, Value, Consumption and Status (2014-2019) and Six- Year Forecast (2020-2026). Bedsides Hadoop market research report enriched on worldwide competition by topmost prime manufactures ( Cloudrea, Hortonworks, MapR Tech, Dell/EMC/Pivotal, IBM, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, … ) which providing information such as Company Profiles, Product Picture and Specification, Product Details, Capacity, Price, Cost, Gross Consumption, Revenue and contact information is provided for better understanding. In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing Market Growth, Opportunities, The Challenges and the Risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole.

Hadoop Market Major Factors: Hadoop Market Overview, Hadoop Market Analysis by Application, Economic Impact on Market, Market Competition, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Hadoop Market Effect, Factors, Analysis, Hadoop Market Forecast, Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders.

Summation of Hadoop Market: , the Apache developed by Apache Software Foundation, is an open-source software framework for storing data and running applications on clusters of commodity hardware. It provides massive storage for any kind of data, enormous processing power and the ability to handle virtually limitless concurrent tasks or jobs.

The base Apache framework is composed of the following modules:

 Common – contains libraries and utilities needed by other modules

 Distributed File System (HDFS) – a distributed file-system that stores data on commodity machines, providing very high aggregate bandwidth across the cluster;

 YARN – a platform responsible for managing computing resources in clusters and using them for scheduling users’ applications; and

 MapReduce – an implementation of the MapReduce programming model for large-scale data processing.

The leading growing market is Asia Pacific, such as China, India, Japan, Korea, SEA, etc. USA and Europe are the mature market with relatively lower growth rate.

North America is the largest market in the world these years, and USA is the largest country of market in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. USA market took up about 50% the global market in 2016 (90% of North America market), while Europe was about 23.3%, and Asia-Pacific is followed with the share about 14.8%.

USA is now the most key developers of distributions. There are some vendors with poor quality or introduced products, but the Chinese market is still controlled by the abroad vendors. And the high quality products are mainly supplied by overseas providers.

Cloudrea, Hortonworks, MapR Tech, Dell/EMC/Pivotal, IBM, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services are the key suppliers in the global market. Top 3 took up about 56% of the global market in 2016. Cloudrea, Hortonworks and MapR Tech are the most popular distributions in the world.

Based on Product Type, Hadoop market report displays the manufacture, profits, value, and market segment and growth rate of each type, covers:

♼ Cloud-based

♼ On-premises

Based on end users/applications, Hadoop market report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, this can be divided into:

♼ Manufacturing

♼ Retail

♼ Financial

♼ Government

♼ Others

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Hadoop market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, etc.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The key insights of the Hadoop Market report:

❶ The report provides Key Statistics on the Market Status of the Hadoop market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

❷ The Hadoop market report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

❸ The report presents the Company Profile, Product Specifications, Capacity, Production Value, and 2013-2020 market shares for key vendors.

❹ The total Hadoop market is further divided By Company, By Country, And By Application/Type for the competitive landscape analysis.

❺ The report estimates 2020-2026 market Development Trends of Hadoop industry.

❻ Analysis of Upstream Raw Materials, Downstream Demand, And Current Market Dynamics is also carried out

❼ The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Hadoop Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

