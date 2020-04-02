This report presents the worldwide Mobile Money market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.

Top Companies in the Global Mobile Money Market:

companies profiled in this report include Amobee, Inc. Bango.net Limited, Boku, Inc., Dwolla, Inc., Fortumo OÜ, Judo Payments, Paypal, Inc. (PayPal Holdings, Inc.), Square, Inc., Stripe, WePay, Inc.

The global mobile money market has been segmented as follows:

Mobile money market, by mode of payment

NFC

Mobile Billing

SMS

USSD/STK

Others

Mobile money market, by types of purchase

Airtime Transfers & Top-ups

Money Transfers & Payments

Merchandise and Coupons

Travel and Ticketing

Others

Mobile money Market, by Industry Vertical

BFSI

Energy and utility

Retail

Health Care

Hospitality and Tourism

Media and Entertainment

SCM and Logistics

Telecommunication and IT

Others

Mobile money Market, by Geography

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe The U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Indonesia Australia Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



