We identifies two types of mobile marketing platforms: (1) Multichannel marketing hubs (MMH) with native mobile marketing capabilities: Offer mobile marketing as part of a broader marketing cloud. These vendors deliver a range of engagement and analytics capabilities for mobile web and mobile applications. They offer native mobile marketing capabilities, but may also partner with third parties to support capabilities around delivery, monetization and measurement. (2) Purpose-built mobile marketing platforms: Enable direct-marketing engagement capabilities including SMS campaign design, delivery and reporting, push-notification and in-app messaging, and mobile-wallet integration. Additionally, these solutions can link to existing marketing platforms, such as email and social marketing. Note that analysts may need to update the market definition as they progress through the research process. You will be explicitly notified of the change(s) should they need to happen

According to this study, over the next five years the Mobile Marketing Platforms market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Mobile Marketing Platforms business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Mobile Marketing Platforms market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Vibes

Localytics

Urban Airship

Leanplum

Pyze

IMImobile

Swrve

MoEngage

Salesforce

Sailthru

Braze

IBM

SessionM

Oracle

TUNE

This study considers the Mobile Marketing Platforms value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Multichannel Marketing Hubs (MMH)

Purpose-built Mobile Marketing Platforms

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

iOS

Android

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Mobile Marketing Platforms market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Mobile Marketing Platforms market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Mobile Marketing Platforms players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Mobile Marketing Platforms with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Mobile Marketing Platforms submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Points from Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Mobile Marketing Platforms by Players

4 Mobile Marketing Platforms by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Mobile Marketing Platforms Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Vibes

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Mobile Marketing Platforms Product Offered

11.1.3 Vibes Mobile Marketing Platforms Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Vibes News

11.2 Localytics

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Mobile Marketing Platforms Product Offered

11.2.3 Localytics Mobile Marketing Platforms Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Localytics News

11.3 Urban Airship

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Mobile Marketing Platforms Product Offered

11.3.3 Urban Airship Mobile Marketing Platforms Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Urban Airship News

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

