According to this study, over the next five years the Metrology Software market will register a 7.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1000 million by 2024, from US$ 640 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Metrology Software business, shared in Chapter 3.

APAC is the largest consumption countries of Metrology Software in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. APAC market took up about 37.3% the global market in 2017, while Europe was about 32%, and North America is followed with the share about 25.8%.

Sweden, Germany, Japan and USA are now the key developers of Metrology Software. There are some small native players in China, such as Xi’an High-Tech AEH, but the Chinese market is still controlled by foreign vendors.

Top 5 took up about 3/4 of the global market in 2017. And their annual growth rate are range mainly from 6% to 15%.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Metrology Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Hexagon

Carl Zeiss

Nikon

Quality Vision International

FARO Technologies

3D Systems

Metrologic Group

InnovMetric

GOM Gmbh

Renishaw

Solex Metrology

Perceptron

Micro-Vu Corporation

Verisurf Software

Creaform (AMETEK)

Aberlink

Xi’an High-Tech AEH

Tech Soft 3D

This study considers the Metrology Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Cloud Based

Web Based

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Power & Energy

Automotive

Electronics & Manufacturing

Aerospace & Defense

Medical and Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Metrology Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Metrology Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Metrology Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Metrology Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Metrology Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Points from Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Metrology Software by Players

4 Metrology Software by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Metrology Software Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Hexagon

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Metrology Software Product Offered

11.1.3 Hexagon Metrology Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Hexagon News

11.2 Carl Zeiss

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Metrology Software Product Offered

11.2.3 Carl Zeiss Metrology Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Carl Zeiss News

11.3 Nikon

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Metrology Software Product Offered

11.3.3 Nikon Metrology Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Nikon News

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

