Global Master Data Management (MDM) Market 2020: Revenue, Trends, Growth, Share, Size, and forecast to 2024
According to this study, over the next five years the Master Data Management (MDM) market will register a 15.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 6880 million by 2024, from US$ 2890 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Master Data Management (MDM) business, shared in Chapter 3.
MDM is the process of the collection of best data management practices. The benefits of the Master Data Management (MDM) model increase as the number and diversity of organizational units, the role of workers, and the expansion of computing applications. MDM may be more valuable to large or complex businesses than small, medium, or simple businesses. Master data management can facilitate the operation of a variety of system architectures, platforms and applications.
The key industries are: Banking, Finance and Insurance (BFSI); IT and Telecommunications, Government & Health Care, Manufacturing & Logistics, Others. Manufacturing & Logistics was the largest application which took up about 25.5% of the global total in 2017, closely followed by Banking, Finance and Insurance (BFSI); IT and Telecommunications.
Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2677298
The Leading growing markets are China, India, Southeast Asia, etc. USA, Europe, Japan, etc. are the mature market with lower growth rate.
USA is the largest consumption countries of master data management in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. USA market took up about 35% the global market in 2017, while Europe was about 30%, and China is followed with the share about 10%.
USA, Denmark, UK and China are now the key developers of master data management. There are some other vendors, such as Sunway World, Yonyou, etc. in China, but the Chinese market is still controlled by foreign vendors.
SAP, Oracle, IBM, Informatica, Stibo Systems, TIBCO Software, Riversand Technologies, Orchestra Networks, EnterWorks and Magnitude are the key suppliers in the global Master data management market. Top 10 took up about 50% of the global market in 2017. Abroad vendors took up more than 50% of the Chinese market.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Master Data Management (MDM) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
- SAP
- Oracle
- IBM
- Informatica
- Stibo Systems
- TIBCO Software
- Riversand Technologies
- Orchestra Networks
- EnterWorks
- Magnitude
- Talend
- SAS Institute
- Microsoft
- KPMG
- Teradata Corporation
- Software AG
- Agility Multichannel
- VisionWare
- SupplyOn AG
- Sunway World
- Yonyou
This study considers the Master Data Management (MDM) value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
- Customer Data
- Product Data
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
- Banking, Finance and Insurance (BFSI)
- IT and Telecommunications
- Government & Health Care
- Manufacturing & Logistics
- Others
Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-master-data-management-mdm-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
- Americas
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Brazil
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Australia
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Spain
- Middle East & Africa
- Egypt
- South Africa
- Israel
- Turkey
- GCC Countries
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
- To study and analyze the global Master Data Management (MDM) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
- To understand the structure of Master Data Management (MDM) market by identifying its various subsegments.
- Focuses on the key global Master Data Management (MDM) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To analyze the Master Data Management (MDM) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
- To project the size of Master Data Management (MDM) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Major Points from Table of Content:
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Master Data Management (MDM) by Players
4 Master Data Management (MDM) by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global Master Data Management (MDM) Market Forecast
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 SAP
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Master Data Management (MDM) Product Offered
11.1.3 SAP Master Data Management (MDM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 SAP News
11.2 Oracle
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Master Data Management (MDM) Product Offered
11.2.3 Oracle Master Data Management (MDM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Oracle News
11.3 IBM
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Master Data Management (MDM) Product Offered
11.3.3 IBM Master Data Management (MDM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 IBM News
Continue…
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
Place a purchase order of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase/2677298
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Info:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019
Email id: [email protected]
Latest posts by vaibhav (see all)
- Global Automotive Performance Tuning and Engine Remapping Services Market 2025 includes a comprehensive evaluation of growth status and risk : Quantum Tuning, RS Tuning, Turbo Dynamics, EcuTek Technologies, Roo Systems, ABT Sportsline - April 2, 2020
- Global Still and Juice Drinks Market 2025 includes a comprehensive evaluation of growth status and risk : Danone, Nestle, PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, Argo Tea, Arizona Beverages - April 2, 2020
- Global Cyber-Security for Controller Area Network (CAN) Market 2025 includes a comprehensive evaluation of growth status and risk : Arilou Technologies, Cisco, Harman (TowerSec), SBD Automotive & Ncc Group, Argus, BT Security - April 2, 2020