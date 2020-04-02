Fire Resistant Hydraulic Fluid for Metallurgy Market Shares, Strategies and Forecast Worldwide, 2019 to 2035
Global Fire Resistant Hydraulic Fluid for Metallurgy Market Viewpoint
In this Fire Resistant Hydraulic Fluid for Metallurgy market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The following manufacturers are covered:
Quaker
Houghton International
Eastman
ExxonMobil
BP
Total
Shell
Chevron
Lanxess (Chemtura)
BASF
American Chemical Technologies
Idemitsu
MORESCO
Wuhan Jiesheng
Sinopec
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
HFA
HFB
HFC
HFD
Segment by Application
Metallurgy
Mining
Marine/Offshore
Aviation
Others
