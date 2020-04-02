The Global Fiberglass market is driven by factors such as cumulative growth in construction industry. Fibreglass is corrosion resistive in nature and can stand in adverse conditions; because of these significant properties it will have strengthening its market in future. Heavy construction activities of water supply systems and increase in the oil & gas expanding undertakings have led to a surge in demand for various fiberglass products during the forecast period.

Many players connected with fiberglass production are focusing on acquisition and expansion of their production capacities to enhance their operational efficiency and product portfolio. Also, strategic collaborations and joint venture will improve sales & distribution network, which in turn is expected to boost growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to grow considerably during the projected period, owing to the innovative devices and their improved material.

Some of the key players operating in this market include JR Fibreglass Industries Pvt. Ltd. (JRF), 3B, Werner Co., Polser Fiberglass Reinforced Plastics Inc., Owens Corning and Others.

Global Fiberglass Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 121 pages

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Fiberglass status and future forecast, involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.– To present the key Cloth Fiberglass manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2 METHODOLOGY AND MARKET SCOPE

3 GLOBAL FIBERGLASS MARKET — INDUSTRY OUTLOOK

4 GLOBAL FIBERGLASS MARKET PRODUCT OUTLOOK

5 GLOBAL FIBERGLASS MARKET APPLICATION OUTLOOK

6 GLOBAL FIBERGLASS MARKET REGIONAL OUTLOOK

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

