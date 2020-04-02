Feminine Hygiene Products Market and Forecast Analyzed in a New Research Report

manufacturers are continuously making investments and launching products with added features to meet the consumers demand. The consumers in Argentina have become more rational in choosing mid range feminine hygiene products due to low purchasing power. With the ongoing market scenario, manufacturers are focusing on introducing new products at low packaging to attract consumers. Consumers in Chile show strong preference for internal cleansers and sprays due to rising concerns for health and hygiene. With changing mind set and rising disposable income, consumers are shifting towards premium feminine hygiene products.

Furthermore, sanitary pads are preferred over other sanitary protection products in Peru and are expected to maintain its position in coming years. Peruvian consumers show strong preference for ultra thin sanitary pads which is invisible and convenient and also provides extra leakage protection. Manufacturers are anchoring on aggressive advertisements and campaigns for making sanitary products more attractive and accessible to lower and middle class households. Manufacturers are also focusing on small packaging format for the sanitary pads to meet the consumer demand. Fashion consciousness and demand for using easy and comfortable products is making a positive impact on the demand of feminine hygiene products. Growing hygiene consciousness and rising awareness towards cleanliness and beauty is fueling the demand for feminine hygiene products across the countries in Latin America. The report provides manufacturers, distributors and suppliers a clear idea about the present and future market scenario and helps them to formulate their business strategies accordingly. Consumer concerns towards beauty and healthy living along with increasing product availability through major distribution channels would further fuel the growth of feminine hygiene products across Latin America market.

Feminine hygiene products in Latin America are sold through various channels. Distribution of products is another area of significant value addition. Dollar stores, variety store and general merchandise retailers, cash & carries & warehouse clubs, department stores, convenience stores, hypermarkets and supermarkets (incl. discounters) and other general retailers are the key channels for the distribution of feminine hygiene products. Hypermarkets and supermarkets, convenience stores, drug stores & pharmacies and health & beauty stores have become major channels for the feminine hygiene products across the Latin America and are expected to maintain its leading position over the forecast period. With active and busy lifestyle, consumers are opting for distribution channels for purchasing their necessary goods in order to save time and money.

