E-Commerce Payment Gateways Market- Global Industry Analysis of Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020-2023
According to this study, over the next five years the E-Commerce Payment Gateways market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in E-Commerce Payment Gateways business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of E-Commerce Payment Gateways market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the E-Commerce Payment Gateways value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.
- Online Mode
- Offline Mode
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.
- Retails
- Catering Industry
- Medicine & Cosmetics
- Other
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
- PayPal
- Stripe
- Amazon Payments
- net
- WorldPay
- Adyen
- CCBill
- 2Checkout
- First Data
- SecurePay
- PayU
- MOLPay
- Paymill
- GMO
- Alipay
- Tenpay
- Ping++
- Boleto
- CashU
- OneCard
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
- Americas
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Brazil
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Australia
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Spain
- Middle East & Africa
- Egypt
- South Africa
- Israel
- Turkey
- GCC Countries
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
- To study and analyze the global E-Commerce Payment Gateways market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
- To understand the structure of E-Commerce Payment Gateways market by identifying its various subsegments.
- Focuses on the key global E-Commerce Payment Gateways players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To analyze the E-Commerce Payment Gateways with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
- To project the size of E-Commerce Payment Gateways submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Major Points from Table of Content:
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global E-Commerce Payment Gateways by Players
4 E-Commerce Payment Gateways by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global E-Commerce Payment Gateways Market Forecast
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 PayPal
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 E-Commerce Payment Gateways Product Offered
11.1.3 PayPal E-Commerce Payment Gateways Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 PayPal News
11.2 Stripe
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 E-Commerce Payment Gateways Product Offered
11.2.3 Stripe E-Commerce Payment Gateways Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Stripe News
11.3 Amazon Payments
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 E-Commerce Payment Gateways Product Offered
11.3.3 Amazon Payments E-Commerce Payment Gateways Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Amazon Payments News
11.4 Authorize.net
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 E-Commerce Payment Gateways Product Offered
11.4.3 Authorize.net E-Commerce Payment Gateways Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Authorize.net News
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
