Get Sample Copy of this report at https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/sample/356

Rapid testing technique market is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during 2017-2027

Request Report Methodology at https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/request-methodology/356

Drugs of abuse testing involves detection of one or more illegal and/or prescribed substances in the urine, blood, saliva, hair, or sweat. The process is carried out with the help of various techniques like Immunoassays Analyzers, Chromatography and Rapid Testing. Immunoassays Analyzers is the equipment that helps in biochemical tests that helps detect or quantify specific proteins or drug substances. The process takes place with the help of antigens or antibodies that perform the test. This segment contains that work on the principle of immunoassay technique like the electronic equipment or simple point of care tests that contain antibodies and bind to the antigen. Chromatographic devices divide the technique into component parts for detecting specific drugs or components with the help of devices like Gas Chromatography, Liquid Chromatography (LC), Gas Chromatography etc. Rapid testing includes consumables like clude test kits, reagents and fluids for conducting tests to detect the drugs of the sample. Among these technique types of the drugs of abuse testing market, our forecasts indicate that the rapid testing segment is expected to grow at the highest rate with a 6.6% CAGR during the forecast period. However immunoassay is predicted to hold the maximum market size of over US$ 870 Mn by the end of the study period.

The case of prescribed drugs abuse is expected to rise exponentially, resulting in a growing need for awareness creation among people

The trend of drugs abuse is largely witnessed in the case of prescribed drugs. Growth in prescription drugs abuse is skyrocketing and in turn is increasing the rate of emergency room visits and deaths by overdose. This is because of the nonmedical consumption of prescription drugs that is growing very rapidly. According to the 2010 National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH), an estimated 2.4 million people in the U.S. use prescription drugs for nonmedical purposes. As a result, manufacturers of drug abuse testing are focussing on creating awareness among people and drug store owners regarding the effects of drug abuse and importance of drug screening. Companies are also providing training on the identification of potential drug and alcohol abusers as well as on the use of drug abuse tests to law enforcement agencies.

Governments as well as companies to focus more on the implementation of prevention strategies for drug abuse

Drug abuse is currently creating a very huge impact on the global population. People with prolonged drug or alcohol abuse start suffering from chronic diseases like diabetes and heart disease. Such diseases prevailing among the people also impacts the economy and turns out to be a burden on the government. This has in turn made governments across the world to focus more on prevention and early intervention strategies for drug abuse. This has exceptionally driven the global drugs of abuse testing market. Owing to reduced productivity of individuals using illicit drugs, several employers are also emphasizing on protecting their workforce from drug abuse by conducting regular drugs of abuse tests as individuals using illicit drugs are more likely to change jobs, be less productive, be absent frequently and are more likely to get involved in workplace accidents. Owing to these factors, the demand for drugs of abuse testing from both private and public sector companies is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period.

Buy Full Report at https://www.xploremr.com/cart/356/SL