The Global Dermal Fillers Market was valued at USD XX million in 2016, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.9% by 2025. The market is driven by increasing target population requiring Dermal Fillers.

Global Dermal Fillers market has been segmented on the basis of type which comprise botulinum toxin (Botox), hyaluronic acid, polymers & particles, and collagen. On the basis of application, it is segmented into facial line correction treatment, face-lift, and lip treatments, and others. Growing demand for facial aesthetics worldwide and increasing acceptance of tissue fillers are driving the growth for the market. Rapid growth of facial surgeries are key driver for the market. Technological advancement and new therapies are also major driving forces of the market.

The baby boomer population progressing toward the age of retirement is a major contributing group for the expansion of the global dermal fillers market. Also, less time consuming, effective results, lower side effects, rise in demand from customers, technologically advance procedure, and rise in obesity are expected to be the other key factors that are likely to propel the expansion of the global dermal fillers market during the forecast period.

North America held largest share in the global market of dermal filler followed by Europe, Japan and Asia Pacific due to high occurrence of several skin problems among the population, increasing number of dermatology patientsand increasing application in acne scar treatments.

Some of the key players operating in this market include GALDERMA, ALLERGAN, Merz Pharma, Dr. Korman Laboratories, Sinclair Pharma, Integra Lifesciences, Teoxane Laboratories, and Others.

