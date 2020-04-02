The report titled Global Cool Roof Coating Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to Fact. MR’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Cool Roof Coating market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Cool Roof Coating market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Cool Roof Coating market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

Global Cool Roof Coating Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2020 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2020-2025. The extrapolated future growth is expected to continue at higher rates by 2025.

Fact.MR's study on the cool roof coatings market delivers important information on the demand & supply trends of cool roof coatings across the globe, coupled with a scrutinized assessment on competition landscape of the cool roof coatings market. Exhaustive analysis on leading and emerging players in the cool roof coatings market is offered in the report, which involves company overview, product overview, key financials and recent developments.

Key Developments of Cool Roof Coating Market Players

The Sherwin Williams Company has introduced its “Kool Seal 7 Year Elastomeric Roof Coating”, which is 100% acrylic & reflective cool roof coating. This cool roof coating has the ability to contract and expand with the roof.

GAF’s recently introduced cool roof coating, called “United Coatings TM ,” is claimed by the company to provide incomparable long-term reflectivity for a broad range of roofing substrates. Low VOC content and water-based nature of this cool roof coating by GAF offers enhanced consistency and flexibility to roof surfaces.

,” is claimed by the company to provide incomparable long-term reflectivity for a broad range of roofing substrates. Low VOC content and water-based nature of this cool roof coating by GAF offers enhanced consistency and flexibility to roof surfaces. “CERAM-A-STAR 1050”, a silicone-modified polyester cool roof coating system, introduced by Akzo Nobel is designed particularly for metal construction industry. This is also available in Akzo Nobel’s COOL CHEMISTRY Series, which acts as sustainable building material by reducing air conditioning costs, peak energy demand, and mitigates the urban heat island effect.

Definition

Cool roof coatings are special or white reflective pigments used for reflecting sunlight, and resemble to very thick paints that prevent damage to roof surface from contact with chemical and ultraviolet (UV) rays. Some cool roof coating types offer restorative features and water protection. Key material used for cool roof coating include elastomeric plastic, tiles, and metals.

About The Report

This report on the cool roof coating market is a comprehensive compilation of actionable and valuable insights. The report offers an in-depth assessment on the cool roof coatings market, which incorporates study on important dynamics including growth drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities for the cool roof coating market.

The report primary focuses on the provision of authentic intelligence to its readers with regard to the cool roof coating market, which would enable them in gathering and devising strategies on the basis of the insights delivered on the cool roof coating market. In key sections of the report, an overview on the cool roof coatings market has been offered which includes a concise introduction to the cool roof coating market, along with an accurate definition of the target product – cool roof coating.

This further enables the clients in better understanding current as well as future potential for growth of the cool roof coating market. Size of the cool roof coating market has been evaluated in terms of value (US$ Mn).

Segmentation

Key segments of the cool roof coating market have been identified and represented in the report systematically by using a taxonomy table. The report splits the cool roof coating market primarily into 5 key segments, namely, roof type, material, technology, application, and region. Low slope and steep slope are two key types of cool roof coating studied in the report. Based on technology, the cool roof coating market has been bifurcated into solvent-based cool roof coating and water-based cool roof coating.

Key applications of cool roof coating studied in the report include healthcare, hospitality, commercial and residential. Among materials employed for production of cool roof coating, elastomeric plastic, tiles, and metals are widely employed in the market. Key regions assessed in the cool roof coatings market include North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Latin America, China, SEA&P, and MEA.

Additional Questions Answered

The report provides answers to other imperative questions on the cool roof coatings market, apart from insights offered above.

What is the revenue comparison between water-based cool roof coating and solvent-based cool roof coating?

Which material is preferred for production of cool roof coating?

Where does cool roof coating find the largest application?

What will be the volume share of low sloped cool roof coating in 2018?

Which region will be the most lucrative for cool roof coating market growth?

Research Methodology

Insights and forecast offered on the cool roof coating market are based on a robust research methodology that is used to develop this report on the cool roof coating market. The research methodology employed involves exhaustive secondary and primary researches to gain detailed information on the cool roof coating market.

Analysts have leveraged the research approach to arrive at the cool roof coating market size offered, along with other important numbers such as revenue share and CAGR of all the market segments identified in the report. Information collected on the cool roof coating market is transitioned via many validation funnels, before their inclusion in the report.

Fact.MR's unique research approach ensures credibility of the data obtained and statistics derived, which in turn offers readers with accurate information, and authentic data on the cool roof coating market.

It provides detailed analysis of changing market trends, current and future technologies used, and various strategies adopted by leading players of the global Cool Roof Coating market

It offers recommendations and advice for new entrants of the global Cool Roof Coating market and carefully guides established players for further market growth

