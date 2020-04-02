According to the latest market report published by Persistence Market Research titled ‘Global Market Study on Compounding Pharmacies: Asia Pacific is expected to witness highest growth by 2021’, the global compounding pharmacies market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period (2015 – 2021). Compounding pharmacies accounted for market revenue worth US$ 6.5 Bn in 2014 and the revenue is expected to increase to US$ 9.75 Bn by 2021.

Compounding pharmacies produce personalized medicines, which can be altered by dosages, medicinal strengths, forms, and medium of administration, under the guidance of licensed pharmacists and physicians. The market for compounding pharmacies – though shrouded by regulatory restrictions and product quality conformations – presents a lucrative opportunity as compounded drugs offer ease of accessibility, affordability, and administration to potential customers.

The report analyzes the global compounding pharmacies market in terms of market value by end use, product, region, and therapeutic area; and provides information regarding regional market dynamics, regulations, PEST analysis, competitive landscape, current trends, market estimations, and forecast.

Among therapeutic segments, compounding pharmacies find largest application in the pain management industry followed by hormone replacement therapy and others. The hormone replacement therapy segment is expected to gain traction in the near future due to increasing demand for anti-ageing solutions.

Increasing demand for high-quality dermatological products is also influencing manufacturers to opt for better quality active pharmaceutical ingredients and maintain a sterile microbial contamination-free manufacturing space. Creams and gels are the most popular products in dermatology, followed by transdermal application products, largely popular in tropical countries.

By end use type, the compounding pharmacies market is segmented into medications for adults, children, and geriatric population along with veterinary drugs. Medications for the adult segment is expected to dominate the overall compounding pharmacies market by the end of the forecast period.

The segment is projected to register an above average growth rate over the forecast period. However, veterinary compounded drugs are also gaining traction as these drugs are available in alternate forms and in varying strengths not commercially available.

Globally, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period, driven by the promotion of innovative therapies and product formulations by major players in the market. Singapore and Australia are the two major growth promoting countries for compounding pharmacies in Asia Pacific.

The compounding pharmacies market in Singapore is expected to increase from a current estimated value of US$ 204.9 Mn in 2015 to US$ 387.2 Mn by 2021, registering a CAGR of 11% over the forecast period. Increase in demand for drugs prone to medicinal drought, personalized dosages, and innovative therapeutic areas is expected to boost overall demand for compounding pharmacies worldwide.

Upcoming regulatory harmonization and the need for manufacturing facilities to adhere to good manufacturing practices listed under the U.S. and EU pharmacopeias are set to standardize the compounding pharmacies market. Compounded drug manufacturers in Australia have been mandated to adhere by rules listed under the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA). Latin America and Europe are the subsequent lucrative destinations for compounding pharmacies.

Company Profiles