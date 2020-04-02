In its latest report titled, “Citric Acid Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016–2026”, XploreMR (XMR) offers a ten year forecast for global citric acid market between 2016 and 2026. The primary objective of the report is to offer insights on the advancements in the citric acid market. The study demonstrates market dynamics that are expected to influence the current environment and future status of the global citric acid market over the forecast period. The primary objective of this report is to offer updates on trends, drivers, restraints, value forecasts, and opportunities for manufacturers operating in the global citric acid market.

Report description

XMR analyses the performance of the citric acid market on the basis of the global market revenue split, since this is essential in understanding the future growth potential of the market. This section also includes XMR’s analysis of the key trends, drivers and restraints and opportunities that are influencing market growth currently. Impact analysis of the key growth drivers and restraints, based on the weighted average model, is included in the report across all regions to equip and arm clients with crystal clear decision-making insights.

The global citric acid market is segmented on the basis of grade that includes food grade, pharmaceutical grade and industrial grade. By application the market is segmented in acidulant, cleaning agent, binding agent, preservative & others. By form, the market is segmented in liquid and powder, while powder segment is further sub segmented as anhydrous and monohydrous. The market is also segmented on the basis of end-use that includes food & beverages, animal feed, pharmaceutical/personal care, metal finishing & cleaning and others. Food & beverages segment is further sub segmented as bakery & confectionery, dairy, convenience food, beverages, jams & preserve and others. All these segments are included in this section to make the study more comprehensive.

The next section of the report includes analysis of the citric acid market by region. It provides a market outlook for 2016–2026 and sets the forecast within the context of the global citric acid market. This study discusses the key regional trends contributing to growth of the citric acid market on a worldwide basis, as well as analyses the degree at which the global drivers are influencing this market in each region. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), the Middle East & Africa and Japan. All these sections, by grade, application, by end-use, by form, and by region evaluate the present scenario and the growth prospects in the global citric acid market for the period 2016–2026. We have considered 2015 as the base year and provided data for the trailing 12 months.

In the final section of the report, the global citric acid market competitive landscape is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, based on various categories of providers present in the market value chain, their citric acid product portfolio and key differentiators in the market. Key categories of providers covered in the report are citric acid providers. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a segment in the citric acid market value chain. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on the in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the citric acid market place. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the citric acid market space.

Research methodology

To calculate the global citric acid market size, we have considered the overall revenue generated from sales of citric acid across the various regions. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue, by value, generated across the global citric acid market. In order to offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the citric acid market would develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome on the basis of three different types of analyses, based on supply side, consumer spending and economic envelope. However, forecasting the market in terms of various citric acid segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalizing them after the forecast has been completed.

It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse on the basis of key parameters, such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities in the citric acid market. Another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key citric acid market segments and sub-segments, regional adoption, revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar and volume forecast in terms of absolute unit. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar and unit opportunity are critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources, from a sales and delivery perspective, present in the citric acid market. In order to understand the key segments in terms of growth and adoption of citric acid across the concerned regions, XMR has developed the citric acid market attractiveness index, which should help clients identify the real market opportunities.

