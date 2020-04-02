Evaluation of the Global Cider Market

The presented study maps the growth trajectory of the global Cider market by thoroughly assessing the various factors that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Cider market.

A complete evaluation of the trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges faced by market players operating in the Cider market is provided in the report. Further, an overview and introduction of the Cider market is included to ensure that the readers have a seamless experience while going through the contents of the report.

Critical insights included in the report:

Analysis of the supply/demand trends

Progress in terms of product development and innovation

Absolute $ opportunity for market players during the forecast period

Market attractiveness in different regions

SWOT analysis of the leading companies active in the Cider market

Competitive Outlook

The competitive outlook assessment provides an in-depth understanding related to the business proceeding of top-tier market players in the global Cider market. The product portfolio, sales strategy, marketing & promotional strategy, and sales footprint of each market player is scrutinized thoroughly in the report. Some of the leading players evaluated in the report include:

The report segments the global Cider market on the basis of region, product type, and end use.

Key players

Heineken International, Seattle Cider Company, Britannica Company, Vander Mill Ciders, Carlsberg Breweries, The Boston Beer Company, Anheuser-Busch Company, The Cyder Market LLC., Woodchuck, Crispin Cider Co., MillerCoors etc. are some of the major players in the global cider market.

Global Cider market: Key developments

Consumer preference is shifting towards microbreweries producing specialty beverages compared to the mass-produced beverages. Cider market is also affected by the same trend and as a result, many microbreweries are emerging producing cider with a special technique. For example, craft ciders, handmade ciders produced by the special style are becoming a trend.

Efforts are being taken by the cider companies to invent an innovative product and an example of such is ice cider. Ice cider has been introduced in the market made by the fermenting frozen apple juice or frozen apples. The alcohol content of ice cider is above 7%, with no addition of sugar, alcohol or water.

Global Cider market: Opportunity

The market is extremely limited at present compared to the other markets such as the beer market. Still, the dry cider segment of the market is getting traction in the US market and is expected to grow in the future. Cider and beer are both carbonated and golden colored in general and cider can achieve 5% ABV with sweet, fruity flavor providing an excellent alternative to other alcoholic beverages. Currently Asian Pacific and Latin America present tremendous market opportunity owing to the increased interest in the cider as well as the increase in the number of small breweries.

The report covers exhaust analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges in the Cider Market

Competition & Companies involved

Technology Used In the Extraction and Refining Of Cider Market

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from Cider industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments of the Cider. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the Cider industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments in the Cider market

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for Cider market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

The market scenario in each region along with a comprehensive assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors that are forecasted to impact the market growth in these regions is included in the report.

The market study offers accurate and in-depth analysis of the various end uses of the Cider along with a yearly comparison of the market share and revenue growth of each end use.

Important queries addressed in the report:

Why are market players focusing on the development of product 2? What is the primary reason for the rapid growth of the Cider market in region 1? In terms of innovation, which regional market is expected to experience significant activity? Which is the most preferred growth strategy adopted by market players? What are the future prospects of the Cider in region 2?

