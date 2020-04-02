The report titled Global Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to Fact. MR’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Carboxymethyl Cellulose market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Carboxymethyl Cellulose market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Carboxymethyl Cellulose market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

Global Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2020 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2020-2025. The extrapolated future growth is expected to continue at higher rates by 2025.

a key trend influencing adoption of carboxymethyl cellulose. Specialty drugs have revolutionized the medicines, aiding improvement in survival and life quality of chronic disease-affected patients. Approximately half of new FDA-approved drugs are currently deemed as specialty pharmaceuticals. The FDA has further approved carboxymethyl cellulose application as a disintegrant in pharmaceuticals, as CMC enhances effect of medicines by improving their dissolving capability.

A modest 5.1% value CAGR has been envisaged for the carboxymethyl cellulose market in the period of forecast (2018-2028), by a recent Fact.MR study. Over 838,000 MT of carboxymethyl cellulose are pegged to be sold worldwide by 2028-end.

3D Bio-printability of Carboxymethyl Cellulose-based Hydrogel will Augur Well for the Market Growth

Hydrogels have sought extensive applications in biomedical engineering, such as drug delivery agents, antibacterial, wound dressing, and tissue engineering. Natural hydrogels are considered as scaffold material in light of their bio-compatibility. However, mechanical integrity of hydrogels, particularly in 3D scaffold architecture, prevails as a key challenge. 3D bio-printing has emerged as a revolutionary technology for in vitro reproduction of 3D functional living tissue scaffold via controlled layer-by-layer biomaterial deposition, coupled with high-precision cell positioning.

Researchers from the Pharmaceutical Sciences Department, and Industrial and Manufacturing Engineering Department of North Dakota State University, have developed a novel hybrid hydrogel – sodium alginate integrated with carboxymethyl cellulose – which has demonstrated high effectiveness in 3D bio-printing application. For fabricating functional tissue scaffold on a large scale, this hybrid hydrogel is considered to be a potential biomaterial for use in 3D bio-printing process.

Inclining Preference Toward Carboxymethyl as Stabilizing Agent in Food & Beverages – A Key Trend

Carboxymethyl cellulose has been used in several frozen food & beverages as a stabilizing agent and viscosity improving agent. Finished wines and ice creams are key application areas for CMC, as it deprives the need for salt ice mixers, thereby trimming the cost of ice cream production, and it saves processing time & energy by preventing formation of the potassium bi-tartrate crystals in finished wines. Carboxymethyl cellulose’s foray as cold stabilizers in food & beverages has proved to be a monetary boon for manufacturers, by eliminating the use of expensive cold stabilizers.

Carboxymethyl cellulose also seeks adoption as stabilizing agent during the production of metal nanoparticles, which are used in various applications such as ice packs for retaining lower freezing point. Employment of carboxymethyl cellulose as stabilizing agent has curtailed the production cost and consumption of its expensive cooling counterparts, which in turn is expected to bode well for growth of the carboxymethyl cellulose market in the forthcoming years.

Note: The insights mentioned here are of the respective analysts, and do not reflect the position of Fact.MR

