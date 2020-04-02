Carbon Fiber Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Carbon Fiber Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Carbon Fiber Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

competitive landscape. The study also provides market attractiveness analysis on the basis of fiber type, technology, and application which are benchmarked based on their growth rate, market size, and market share.

The study provides a decisive view of the global carbon fiber market by segmenting it in terms of fiber type, technology, and applications. Based on fiber type, the carbon fiber market has been classified into PAN- based, PITCH-based, and others. In terms of technology, the carbon fiber market has been divided into prepreg layup, pultrusion, winding, press & injection molding, and others. Based on application, the market has been segregated into automotive, construction, aerospace & defense, sports & leisure, marine and oil & gas, wind energy, and others. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and future demand for carbon fibers in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Each of these regions are further analyzed on country level for major countries in each region.

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global carbon fiber market. Key players include Teijin Ltd., Hexcel Corporation, Toray Industries Inc., Kureha Corporation, SGL Group, Kemrock Industries and Exports Ltd., DowAksa, Cytec Industries Inc., and Formosa Plastics Corporation.

Carbon Fiber Market, by Product (Tons, US$ Mn)

PAN-based

PITCH-based

Others

Carbon Fiber Market, by Technology (Tons, US$ Mn)

Prepreg Layup

Pultrusion

Filament Winding

Press & Injection Molding

Others

Carbon Fiber Market, by Application (Tons, US$ Mn)

Automotive & Transportation Interior Exterior Others

Construction

Aerospace & Defense

Sports & Leisure

Marine and Oil & Gas

Wind Energy

Others

Carbon Fiber Market: Regional Analysis (Tons, US$ Mn)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



